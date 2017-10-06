Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKELAND

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 17, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall located at 690 Quinnell Avenue North in Lakeland, MN 55043, the Lakeland City Council will hold a public hearing to solicit public response to consider an amendment to the citys code with regard to the state building code requirements. Any and all persons desiring to be heard shall be given opportunity at the above stated time and place.

Dated this 3rd day of October, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

/s/Jennifer Hutchins Farrell

City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

October 6, 2017

741396