Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKELAND

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 17, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall located at 690 Quinnell Avenue North in Lakeland, MN 55043, the Lakeland City Council will hold a public hearing to solicit public response to consider an amendment to the citys code with regard to the state building code requirements. Any and all persons desiring to be heard shall be given opportunity at the above stated time and place.
Dated this 3rd day of October, 2017
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL
/s/Jennifer Hutchins Farrell
City Clerk
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
October 6, 2017
741396