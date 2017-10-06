Column: A kink in the hose

Nancy Swanson

BY NANCY SWANSON

GUEST COLUMNIST

My congregation, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, is home to the South Hill Community Gardens, a gardening co-op. The gardens have been in existence for four summers and both individuals and groups – including the St. Croix Family Resource Center and their families – have plots there. Reserving a plot for 2018 is possible by [email protected] or calling 651-439-2160.

Each spring, gardeners plant their 10-foot by 10-foot raised box, nicely hemmed in by 1 inch by 4 inch wood boards. Over the months, each weeds and tends their plot, harvesting the flowers, herbs and vegetables they’ve chosen to plant. Everyone gathers monthly – if they can make it – to hear what needs to be dealt with, to voice their desires and to sign up to mow the common areas of grass a couple times during the growing season.

Lately I’ve have two roles besides being a gardener. I’m convener of the group – not hard if you don’t mind details – and the “minder of the compost heaps.” If you’ve ever dealt with a compost heap you know that’s a real job. And late summer is the busiest time.

Recently, I went out to water and turn the piles to keep the material breaking down well on what turned out to be a very hot afternoon. First I connected, turned on and unrolled the long, heavy hose – some 60 feet of it – snaking it around and between the garden boxes to the compost heaps. I forked the materials over in all three piles then broke up the chunks with the hoe. Long, stringy plant stems tend to wind around the fork tines so I’d asked if gardeners could maybe take a moment and tear or cut their plants into short pieces – but someone hadn’t. Thick plant stems take years to break down and you can’t dent them with a hoe – but there were some of those too. And occasional rocks, plastic plant markers and strings and wires – composting no, no’s – found their way into the piles. It was hot and exhausting work.

When I felt like I could do no more, I decided to water. No water came out of the nozzle. I fiddled with the various dials; still no water. So I trekked around the boxes and back to the hose reel, discovering that whomever had used the hose before me had rerolled it hastily, leaving a loop of hose that cut off the water stream. So I ran out more hose (another 20 feet) until the loop straightened then went back to water. Still no water. I fiddled with things again, then hiked back to the hose reel. This time I discovered that the earlier user had also apparently run the hose out full, rewound it and kinked it right at its connection to the reel, cutting off the water flow at the very beginning of the hose. So I had to roll out the entire 100 feet of hose and straighten out the kink. Finally, water flowed to wet the compost piles.

I’ve been reflecting these days on how being “community” is actually really hard – much more difficult than you and I and most people realize. Peter Block began his life’s work in American industrial management but has emerged as a key voice on community. Block writes, “The essential challenge is to transform the isolation and self-interest within our communities into connectedness and caring for the whole.” Isolation to connectedness, self-interest to caring for the whole. Sounds right for our times when technology depersonalizes communication and divisive voices seek to advance their interests over others and the whole. Sounds right, when the natural environment adds its protest.

So, I’ll recommit to do my part for community.

Now, how about you?

Nancy Swanson is a pastor at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Stillwater