Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BAYPORT

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Bayport will receive sealed bids at City Hall located at 294 3rd St. N. until 4:30 p.m. on October 19, 2017 for the following:

SALE OF SURPLUS FIRE DEPARTMENT VEHICLE

1987 CHEVROLET CUSTOM DELUXE PICKUP TRUCK – 10,700 MILES

A copy of the vehicle specifications, photos, and bid form can be accessed via the citys website www.ci.bayport.mn.us or at City Hall. The vehicle can be viewed Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., at the Bayport Fire Department, 1012 5th Ave. N., until October 19, 2017. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope on the form provided and marked BID ENCLOSED with the name and address of the bidder, addressed to the City Administrator at 294 3rd St. N., Bayport, MN 55003. The awarded bidder will be required to present cash or a certified check to take possession of the vehicle within 5 business days of the award. The City of Bayport reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Adam Bell, City Administrator

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

October 6, 2017

741498