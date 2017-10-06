10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls soccer — Sheila Stormont scores two goals and the Ponies also receive a goal each from Liz Sletten, Alyssa Manor, Jordan Finstad and Rachael Berns in a 6-0 Suburban East Conference girls’ soccer victory at Forest Lake. Amanda Hakala records four saves to earn the shutout and what is the team’s third straight victory.

Girls cross country — Caitlin Hewes finishes sixth as the Stillwater girls’ cross country team places seventh out of 19 teams at the Chaska Invitational.

Girls swimming and diving — Despite finishing first in just 4 of 12 events, the Stillwater girls’ swimming and diving team earns a 95-86 Suburban East Conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall. Superior depth provides the difference for the Ponies, who still outscore the Raiders in most events. Stillwater also takes advantage of a combined 25-5 scoring edge in the 200 medley relay and diving.

Martial arts — The father-son duo of Steve, 50, and Ross, 14, Markham each earn their first degree black belts following examination at The Edge Martial Arts in Stillwater.