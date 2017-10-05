Public Safety Stillwater firefighters sworn in Published October 5, 2017 at 5:44 pm By Jonathan Young Calvin Richardson pins a badge on his father, firefighter Matt Richardson, while Calvin’s grandpa Mike Richardson looks on Oct. 3 in the Stillwater City Council chambers. Matt Richardson was one of four Stillwater firefighters who took their oaths of office Oct. 3, after completing a standard one-year probationary period with the department. The others were Dan March, Ian Perkins and Aaron Johnson. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)