Musician Jerry Nelson at St. Peter’s UCC in Stillwater Oct. 6

A concert by professional musician Jerry Nelson is at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 111 Orleans St. East in Stillwater.

Founder of Eagles Nest Studio in the Colorado Rockies, pianist and musical arranger Jerry Nelson has toured solo and used his talents to accompany a number of Christian singing groups in the U.S. and Canada over the last several decades.

Drawing on his knowledge of a broad repertoire of sacred and secular music, Nelson will play with visuals and commentary that will leaving you inspired, laughing and thinking.

Light appetizers will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. There will also be coffee and treats to linger over after the concert too. No tickets are necessary; a free will offering to support Jerry’s mission work in Africa will be collected at the concert. Please visit St. Peter’s Facebook page or call 651-366-9093 for more information.