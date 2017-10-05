Football: Fast start sparks Ponies in victory at Mounds View

Junior Cooper Yeary slices through two Mounds View players on the way to a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to propel Stillwater to a fast start in a 33-7 East Metro sub-district football victory at Mounds View on Friday, Sept. 29. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

ARDEN HILLS — Cutting down on many of the mistakes that have plagued the Ponies through the first half of the season, Stillwater mixed in some big plays to spoil Mounds View’s homecoming with a convincing 33-7 East Metro sub-district triumph on Friday, Sept. 29.

It was the second win in a row for the Ponies (2-2 EM, 2-3) after starting the season with three straight losses.

“It’s great,” said Stillwater junior Cooper Yeary, who scored two first-half touchdowns. “We worked really hard this week and we’ve all been working hard in practice. It’s good to see it all come together.”

This marked Stillwater’s third straight victory over the Mustangs, which hasn’t happened since its six-game winning streak over Mounds View was halted in 1997. The Mustangs had won 16 of 20 games in the series from 2000 to 2014. Adam Knapp hauls in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Mark Roettger on a reverse flea flicker in the third quarter.

Stillwater was able to exhale after knocking off its most-played rival White Bear Lake a week earlier and carried that over with an even stronger performance against Mounds View (1-2, 1-4), which was limited to just 188 total yards.

“We knew we had very difficult schedule from beginning to end and we knew that we needed to work on some basic things like character, poise and confidence,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “We knew we had a team that could have performed better through four games. We were able to stay together, keep getting a little bit better, improving and staying hungry and finding a way to make things happen in a big rivalry game against White Bear Lake. It created a little bit of relief, it created a bit of confidence and it makes practicing and whatnot a bit more fun.

“I’m really happy with our guys that they’ve stuck together. It hasn’t always been easy, but they keep getting a little bit better and if they can continue to do that and raise the level of expectations, then we can continue to build.”

Stillwater didn’t waste any time setting the tone in front of Mounds View’s large homecoming crowd, even with the earlier start at 5 p.m.

Matthew McGinley took the opening kickoff and headed right before pitching it to Yeary on a reverse that he took 92 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 lead just 15 seconds into the game.

“It was a massive play to start a game — even bigger on the road at homecoming,” LaBore said.

Yeary had open field most of the way before slipping into the end zone after some nifty moves through traffic down the left sideline.

“We planned that out earlier in the week,” Yeary said. “I thought it could work right when I saw it on film. They left the left side of the field pretty open and I was just able to get a good pitch from Matthew McGinley and my teammates made my job really easy on that one.”

The Mustangs answered by driving 64 yards down to the Stillwater 10-yard line, but missed a 26-yard field goal attempt with six minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

Stillwater took a longer route to its second touchdown, driving 80 yards in 17 plays to open up a 14-0 lead when Yeary hauled in a 15-yard scoring pass to cap a nearly more than nine-minute drive.

Mounds View responded with a scoring drive late in the first half. Quarterback Cole Stenstrom completed a shovel pass to Jonah Sparks for 17 yards and completed another pass for 34 yards to set up the team’s only touchdown of the game.

Facing a fourth-and-six at the Stillwater 11, Stenstrom found Max Janes for an 11-yard touchdown pass with just 22 seconds remaining. Stillwater’s Porter Estenson tries to run down Mounds View running back Jonah Sparks in the opening quarter of their East Metro sub-district football game on Friday, Sept. 29.

“We thought they’d go to their best player and they did,” LaBore said. “We had two guys over there dedicated to him. We were close and they had some time to throw and they made a perfect throw and he snagged it and made a big play.”

It was a potential turning point, for the Mustangs, but Stillwater did not play along in the second half.

“That is frustrating when you give up a touchdown right before half,” LaBore said. “You think you’re going to go in up two scores and it turns out you’re only up 14-7 and they get the ball after halftime, but our defense came out and got a three-and-out and got us great field positions. You can’t draw it up any better.”

Stillwater took over near midfield and dug into its bag of tricks for another big play after converting a key third down with an 11-yard completion from Mark Roettger to Ryan Berg. Mounds View nearly disrupted it in the backfield, but the Ponies pulled off a reverse flea flicker that ended with Adam Knapp wide open for a 40-yard touchdown to build a 21-7 lead with 9:40 remaining in the third. The play started with Roettger handing off to Matt Crowell, who pitched it to McGinley — who was knocked off stride but flipped the ball to Roettger for the pass to Knapp.

“McGinley has great hands and he’s tough, but he kind of got bumped as he was getting the handoff and just had enough to pitch it back to Mark,” LaBore said. “I think Mark had to take an extra breath to realize how open Adam was. You don’t usually get a guy that open, but you can’t miss him, so you have to make the play and they did. Clearly Knapp sold it well and it was a super fun moment.”

It was also deflating for the Mustangs, who were intercepted twice by Imani Skie and once by Zach Cowley to end their last three drives of the third quarter.

Stillwater turned the first two interceptions into field goals of 28 and 26 yards by Tyler Cullen for a 27-7 lead. Stillwater’s Jack Fena, front, and Will Gleason, behind pressure Mounds View quarterback Cole Stenstrom in the first half of an East Metro sub-district football game on Friday, Sept. 29 at Arden Hills. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

Then after Skie’s second interception, the Ponies drove 62 yards on 12 running plays to provide the final score in a lop-sided win. Will Harter (23 yards), Crowell (13 yards) and Roettger (26 yards) did most of the damage and a drive finished off by Roettger’s 13-yard dash to the pylon for his first rushing touchdown of the season.

“We knew we’d have to make some big plays to find a way in the second half and we challenged our guys and, in particular our quarterback, to go out there and make some plays,” LaBore said. “Mark has matured significantly as quarterback of this team and now he’s in a position where he can start worrying about making some plays. He made a lot of plays tonight, some very noticeable and some just very good decision-making that resulted in a real positive play for us. He had a very nice night tonight, but we need him to keep getting better. He did some little things that made a big difference.”

The 26-point margin was Stillwater’s largest in a victory over the Mustangs since its 35-6 triumph in 2003.

“They run their system on offense very, very well,” LaBore said. “We were anticipating a dogfight and if you play this game again, I think you’d see a very different game. These guys will be a very tough opponent as they continue to get better and better.”

Stillwater was flagged for just one penalty and limited the Mustangs to just five completions on 16 attempts with three interceptions. Mounds View limited the Ponies to just 119 rushing yards on 37 attempts (3.2 avg.), but Stillwater was 9 of 13 passing for 102 yards.

“There certainly wasn’t the high number of plays we’ve run against some of these spread teams so the game moved fast,” LaBore said. “No penalties, no turnovers, no huge mental busts, dependable special teams, great field position via turnovers or special teams and seizing the opportunities that existed allowed us to have a more lopsided victory than maybe the stats would indicate.

“We did a nice job of keeping everything in front of us and that made it easier for us to pick those balls off. This was a clean, crisp, fast game. We took advantage of the opportunities that were given to us on offense, we made some timely stops on defense and our special teams helped us flip the field — it’s our formula. It worked really well and our kids deserve to really enjoy tonight.”

Mounds View ran just 43 plays and finished with 11 first downs.

“Defense made our jobs easy on offense. They kept us out there,” Yeary said. “Offensively we really brought everything together and special teams was huge in this game as well. We stuck to what we do. We came together more than ever and it’s good to get two wins on the board. We’ve come together more as a team, I think. We’ve all been working really hard, so I’m very happy for us. The team was great tonight.”

Trevor Redmond accounted for most of Mounds View’s offense, rushing for 110 yards on just nine carries.

Jack Fena made six solo tackles and led the Ponies with 17 defensive points. Kevin Thole finished with eight total tackles, including two for a loss to rack up 16 defensive points.

Stillwater improved to 2-0 in road games this season and will be seeking its first win at home in four attempts when it hosts Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, Oct. 6. The Raiders (3-0, 3-2) are coming off their biggest win of the season — a 43-7 rout of previous sub-district front-runner East Ridge (3-1, 3-2).

“I hope our guys stay hungry,” LaBore said. “They are very satisfied right now. But tomorrow we’ll watch the film and we’ll start looking towards another great challenge and hopefully we can play better at home.”

Stillwater 7 7 13 6 — 33

Mounds View 0 7 0 0 — 7

St — Cooper Yeary 92 kickoff return (Tyler Cullen kick) 11:45.

St — Yeary 14 pass from Mark Roettger (Cullen kick) 8:31.

MV — Max Janes 11 pass from Cole Stenstrom (Trevor Redmond kick) :22.

St — Adam Knapp 40 pass from Roettger (Cullen kick) 9:40.

St — FG Cullen 28, 7:12.

St — FG Cullen 26, 3:16.

St — Roettger 13 run (kick failed) 7:34.

Team stats

St MV

First downs 15 11

Rushes-yards 37-119 27-116

Passing yards 102 72

Total yards 221 188

Comp-Att-Int. 9-13-0 5-16-3

Fumbles/lost 0/0 0/0

Penalties/yards 1/5 3/25

Punts/avg. 2/39.0 4/31.8

Individual statistics

Rushing — St: Matt Crowell 18-51, Mark Roettger 6-35, Will Harter 10-28, Jake Peterson 1-7, Matt Peterson 1-(-1), Dylan Olson 1-(-1) and team 1-(-2); MV: Trevor Redmond 9-110, Jonah Sparks 5-14, Alex Reiling 7-6, Sam Mesfin 1-3, Mike Lowderback 1-1, Oscar Nord 1-0, Nick Theisen 1-(-1) and Cole Strenstrom 2-(-17).

Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — St: Mark Roettger 9-13-102-2-0; MV: Cole Stenstrom 5-14-72-1-2, Nick Theisen 0-1-0-0-1 and Tenzin Misra 0-1-0-0-0.

Receiving — St: Adam Knapp 2-42, Cooper Yeary 2-27, Matthew McGinley 4-22 and Ryan Berg 1-11; MV: Joel Smith 1-33, Jonah Sparks 1-17, Jacob Gray 1-12 and Max Janes 2-10.

Kickoff returns — St: Cooper Yeary 1-92 and Jack Seipel 1-6; MV: Mike Lowderback 4-56, Alex Reiling 1-19 and Jonah Sparks 1-15.

Punt returns — St: none; MV: Jack Zieske 1-4.

Interceptions — St: Imani Skie 2-0 and Zach Cowley 1-23; MV: none.

Fumble recoveries — St: none; MV: none.