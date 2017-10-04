Washington County recognized for pollinator-friendly work

Washington County employees Dan MacSwain, natural resources coordinator, and Wayne Sandberg, county engineer and public works deputy director, were recognized by the Pollinator Friendly Alliance for Washington County efforts to protect pollinators.

The recognition was part of the Pollinator Hero Awards presented to advocates for their outstanding work to protect pollinators at Polli*NATION 2017, an event in northern Washington County Sept. 10

Sandberg and MacSwain were honored for their work in implementing a pollinator resolution at the County Board level, and implementing pollinator-friendly programs to support sustainability and stewardship by using innovative programs, such as evaluating pesticides used to minimize impact to pollinators, developing and implementing an Integrated Pest Management Program, and improving pollinator habitat in park natural areas.

Washington County is the only county to develop the Integrated Pest Management program. MacSwain is a member of the Governor’s Pollinator Protection Committee, in which he advocates for pollinators and best practices. Schneider noted that Washington County has become a model in the state for other communities and continues to go far beyond the usual efforts, with research and development of better ways to be good stewards.

Laurie Schneider, a bee keeper and co-president of the alliance, presented awards to Sandberg and MacSwain Sept. 26. They are with commissioners Karla Bigham, District 4, and Stan Karwoski, District 2, Laurie Schneider from Pollinator Friendly Alliance, Commissioner Fran Miron, District 1, MacSwain and Sandberg, and commissioners Lisa Weik, District 5, and Gary Kriesel, District 3.