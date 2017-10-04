Mental health event features John Moe Oct. 12

The public is invited to join a community conversation on Mental Health Thursday, Oct. 12, at Stillwater Middle School.

Featuring Minnesota Public Radio host John Moe, the community conversation is part of Make It OK in the Valley, a campaign to reduce the stigma of mental illness in the St. Croix Valley.

John Moe hosts the podcast “The Hilarious World of Depression,” which features interviews with comedians who live with a mental illness. USA Today named it one of the best new podcasts of 2016.

The free event is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in the Stillwater Middle School auditorium at 523 Marsh St. W., Stillwater.

Register online at healthpartnerslocalcare.org/comconv.

Make It OK in the Valley partners include HealthPartners hospitals and clinics; Washington County; the Stillwater and White Bear Lake school districts; Andersen Corporation; Canvas Health and Youth Services Bureau.