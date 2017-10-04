Lake Elmo preliminary levy shows 23 percent increase in city taxes: Public hearing is Dec. 5

Lake Elmo homeowners will see a significant jump on their preliminary city property tax statement this fall. The proposed budget shows in increase in the total tax levy of 22.91 percent — about $675,000 — when comparing the 2018 proposed levy to the 2017 final levy. The increases are due to increase personnel costs, hiring of part-time firefighters and city debt.

The proposed general budget features significant increases in personnel costs in city administration and in fire services. According to finance director Brian A. Swanson, the health insurance renewal for the city was a 21 increase, where staff had estimated a 10 percent increase. The city has also hired additional staff, including an Assistant City Administrator, that has increased administrative personnel costs by 44.18 percent over the adopted 2017 budget. However, the proposed 2018 personal costs are less than actual personnel costs in 2015.

The most significant increase in the general budget is the hiring of part-time fire fighters during the daytime. Salary and benefit costs for the fire department budget are proposed to increase by 83 percent from $221,000 in 2017 to $404,000 in 2018. The total increase to the fire budget is 55.37 percent — $210,000.

The largest increase to the total property tax levy is debt service. Lake Elmo currently hold $30.4 million in debt, with most of the debt related to infrastructure construction costs. This figure is similar to the debt load held by the cities of Oakdale and Stillwater. The proposed 2018 debt service levy increased $339,166 over the 2017 debt services levy. The 2018 preliminary debt service levy is $1,213,788, of which $341,610 is attributed to the issuance of the 2017A bonds. Overall, the debt service portion accounts for approximately 33.47 percent of the total levy.

The city’s tax capacity grew 8.86 percent — about $1.3 million — from 2017 to 2018, meaning that the value of property in Lake Elmo increased due to a combination of increased assessed property values and new construction. Because of this increase in tax capacity, the tax rate is different than the tax rate of previous years’ levies. For example, in 2013 the city of Lake Elmo had a tax capacity of $11.4 million — about $4.6 million less than 2018 — and had tax levy of $3.2 million. The tax rate in 2013 was 27.8 percent. In the proposed levy for 2018 the city tax capacity is $16 million with a tax levy of $3.6 million — giving the tax rate of 22.6 percent. While the proposed tax levy is higher in 2018, there is a larger tax capacity which causes the tax rate to lower.

Beside property taxes, a large portion of annual revenues are generated by licenses and permit fees. In 2016, the city collected $1,2 million is fees with $900,000 coming from building permits. In 2017, city finance staff are projecting $1.1 million in fees collected with about $835,000 coming from building permits. For the 2018 budget, revenues from licenses and fees are budgeted just under $1 million.

The city council approved the preliminary levy as it was presented during the Sept. 19 city council meeting. For a median valued home of $378,300 that experienced a change in valuation of 1.19 percent to $382,800, based on information from the Washington County assessor’s office, the estimated city share of property taxes for the preliminary 2018 property tax levy would be $858.88 — compared to $750.88 for the 2017 final property tax levy. This is an increase of $108.00, or approximately 14.4 percent for the estimated City share of property taxes.

The city council set the public hearing for the final 2018 property tax levy from 7 p.m. Dec. 5 where the council can hear from the members of the public. By setting the preliminary levy, the council can not vote to increase the 2018 levy but can vote to decrease the levy at a future meeting.

In 2017, the average homeowner in Lake Elmo saw a reduction in taxes when the council voted to use a one-time expenditure of cash reserves to lower the tax levy. The 2017 preliminary budget projected the city would end 2016 with a fund balance of 88 percent of annual expenses, while the state requires cities to have a 60 percent fund balance. Because of this high cash reserve, the city council decided to use $150,000 to lower the general fund levy when setting the 2017 preliminary budget.

Because of the reserve cash spending and other reductions to the city budget, the owner of a median-valued home saw city property taxes decrease by 7.7 percent — about $65.

