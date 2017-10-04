Girls tennis: Stillwater reels off third straight win

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After falling to two of the Suburban East Conference’s top teams in Mounds View and Roseville, the Stillwater girls’ tennis team has reeled off three consecutive victories.

The Ponies blanked Cretin-Derham Hall 7-0 in a conference dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 26, one day after toppling Chisago Lakes 5-2 in nonconference play. Stillwater (4-3 SEC, 8-4) also topped Woodbury 6-1 in a league match on Thursday, Sept. 21.

“Hopefully we’re picking up a little momentum at the right time,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.

Stillwater was scheduled to close out the regular season at White Bear Lake on Sept. 28 and will begin play in the Section 4AA tournament next week.

Elizabeth Quinn, Claire Gorman and Molly Anderson each posted straight-set victories for the Ponies against Chisago Lakes. Quinn was pushed in her match at second singles before topping Greta Gillach 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

Stillwater also won at first and third doubles.

Stillwater 5, Chisago Lakes 2

Singles

No. 1 — Hannah Gillach (CL) def. Ani Bailey, 6-0, 6-3.

No. 2 — Elizabeth Quinn (St) def. Greta Gillach, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

No. 3 — Claire Gorman (St) def. Molly Hill, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 4 — Molly Anderson (St) def. Malia McKinnon, 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Jana Myers-Catherine Monty (St) def. Renae Ingall-Alice Johnson, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 — Julia Leabo-Jill Erickson (CL) def. Rosie Braun-Erin Gallion, 1-6, 7-6 (7-1), .

No. 3 — Allison Benning-Lauren Friederichs (St) def. Jenae Carlson-Claire DeVries, 6-1, 6-3.

Stillwater 6, Woodbury 1

At Oak Park Heights, Ani Bailey lost just two games in her victory at the first spot to help spark a singles sweep for the Ponies in a 6-1 triumph over Woodbury on Sept. 21 at SAHS.

Elizabeth Quinn dropped the second set of her match at No. 2 singles before pulling out a 6-1, 3-6, (12-10) win over Natalie Mercil. Claire Gorman and Molly Anderson also won singles matches for the Ponies.

Stillwater won in straight sets at first and third doubles. Jana Myers and Catherine Monty cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 victory at the first spot while teammates Allison Benning and Lauren Friederichs did not lose a game in their triumph at third doubles.

Stillwater 6, Woodbury 1

Singles

No. 1 — Ani Bailey (St) def. Emmy Ellington, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 — Elizabeth Quinn (St) def. Natalie Mercill, 6-1, 3-6, (12-10).

No. 3 — Claire Gorman (St) def. Julie Nguyen, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 4 — Molly Anderson (St) def. Jaylin Tuman, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Jana Myers-Catherine Monty (St) def. Leah Stroebel-Elizabeth Ellington, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2 — Kate McGlinch-Mackenzie Robinson (Wo) def. Rosie Braun-Erin Gallion, 3-6, 6-4, (10-7).

No. 3 — Allison Benning-Lauren Friederichs (St) def. Ashley Stroebel-Hannah Tengwell, 6-0, 6-0.