Column: Books are everywhere

Natasha Thorager

Here are some great books to read with your kids or grandchildren during the month of October.

Books Always Everywhere. Jane Blatt. There are so many different types of books. In this beginning picture book, different types are labeled throughout the pages. Magic is sure to be found in all books. Best for readers ages 2-4.

Good Morning to Me! Lita Judge. Another book with onamotapeia words thorughout is this fine tale of a noisy parrot. Beatrix, the parrot, is sooo ready to be awake and start the day, but not everyone shares her enthusiasm. Will there be any way to compromise? Best for readers ages 4-7.

The Lion Inside. Rachel Bright Mouse was always overlooked, always forgotten, never noticed. If only he could have the voice of Lion. He decides to go out in search of Lion’s advice on how to Roar. The surprise comes to both Lion and Mouse when they discover what is hidden inside. Best for readers ages 4-8.

Miss Brooks’ Story Nook (where tales are told and ogres are welcome!). Barbara Bottner. Following up on her loved book, Miss Brooks Loves Books (and I don’t), Barbara Bottner adds a new twist. The main character, Missy, loves Miss Brooks’ story time before school, unfortunately she arrives late just as the power went out. Miss Brooks suggests that they make up their own tales. Will Missy find a story inside her to share? Best for readers ages 4-8.

Cock-A-Doodle-Doo, Creak, Pop-pop, Moo. Jim Aylesworth. Welcome to a farm where it is seldom quiet and never boring. Readers will listen in on all the sounds that are created on this busy farm beginning in the morning and ending when everyone is tucked in for the night. Best for readers ages 4-9.

Miss Dorothy and her Bookmobile. Gloria Houston. Based on a true story and life of Dorothy Thomas comes this book. Dorothy grew up loving books. She knew when she was a small girl that she would become a librarian. Little did she know she would later in life move to a small town with no grand library. Her passion for books would not allow her to abandon her dream. If you enjoy this book, make sure to read My Great-Aunt Arizona also by Gloria Houston. Best for readers ages 5-9.

Some Writer! The Story of E. B. White. Melissa Sweet. Born as Elwyn Brooks White and nicknamed Andy in college, E.B. White grew up writing in a journal each night before bed. Each entry ending with a question gave the young author something to think about before falling asleep. Although, he would become a well-loved author, his english teacher gave him a D and his treasured book, Stuart Little, was considered a mistake by many when it first came out. Melissa Sweet’s thorough details supported by primary sources and endorsed by his granddaughter, this will thrill your family. Make sure to either read one of his classics before or after sharing this. His books will be a family treasure.

Fred Korematsu Speaks Up. Laura Atkins and Stan Yogi. Every January 30. 2011 Fred Korematsu day is celebrated to celebrate the rights and liberties of all citizens of our country. Fred Korematsu, a Japanese American was born on January 30 of 1919. His family and he faced discrimination after the attack of Pearl Harbor in December of 1941. Because of their ethnicity, many Japanese citizens were brought to a prison camp, even if they were American-born. Fred stood up for the rights of these people and the unfair treatment they endured. Before his death, he was finally recognized for all of his work and sacrifices. Throughout the book are scattered questions posed to the reader about the text. This title would be excellent to start a discussion with the happenings in our world right now.

Natasha Thorager is a media specialist and intervention teacher for Stillwater Area Public Schools. She loves putting the right book in the right reader's hands.