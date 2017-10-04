Charles (Charlie) Gardner, husband, father, grandfather and liked by all, passed away June 19th, 2017, at the age of 87.

Charlie was born on November 28th, 1929, to Charles and Hazel Gardner in Stillwater, Minnesota.

After serving four years in the army during the Korean Conflict, he graduated from the Northwestern Electronics Technical Institute and subsequently spent twenty-three years with Remington Rand/Sperry Univac, assigned to the research and engineering division, designing, testing and assembling the Athena Computer, which was the first large scale transistorized computer ever built. After his twenty-three years in the aerospace industry, he retired in 1978. He then began a second career as the marketing and business development manager for a charter bus service. After twelve successful years, he retired for a second time in 1990. He and Vi then relocated to Lake Montezuma and ultimately to Sunsites in 1998.

Charlie was an avid golfer, made custom golf clubs and installed dish network systems.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years Violet, three children Greg (Jackie) of Santa Maria CA, Carmen (Donald) Holman of Sunsites, Sally McRaven of So. Lake Tahoe, CA and four grandchildren–Justin and Christopher McRaven, Brittany (Gardner) Lewis and Alexander Gardner.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Sunsites Community Center in Pearce/Sunsites, Arizona.

Contributions may be made in his name to Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice,

P.O. Box 115, Willcox, AZ 85644 or online at www.willcoxhospice.com.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, AZ.