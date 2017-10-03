William “Bill” R. Kimker

Born August 4, 1945, Bill died peacefully on August 22, 2017 in Palm Spring, California.

Bill was born in Stillwater, MN to Raymond and Ellis Kimker. He graduated from Stillwater High School in 1963 and continued his education at St. Cloud State. Bill held positions in Human Resources at The Waldorf Astoria, NYC and The Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. In 1996, given three months to live, he returned to Stillwater to reside at Hope House. Eighteen months later, beating all odds, he walked out of Hope House and although disabled, resumed independent living. Bill did volunteer work for Hope House and Open Arms before moving to Palm Springs in 2010.

Bill loved life, his friends, cats and collecting decorative eggs from around the world.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him including dear friends Jim and Patty Schoeller, Mary Laine McGee, Kevin Winge, Rod Ferguson, his caring neighbors and final caregiver Yolanda. Also by cousins Donna Peterson and Patricia Justice-Beyer.

There will be an interment service at St. Michaels Cemetery, 700 6th St. No., Bayport, MN on Tuesday, October 10th at 11 a.m.