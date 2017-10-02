Sports brief: Stillwater sophomore football food drive coming up

The Stillwater Ponies sophomore football team is holding its annual food drive through Oct. 7. In previous years, the team has collected from 2,500 to 3,500 pounds of food during this food drive and that has a huge impact on Valley Outreach.

The players will be distributing bags in neighborhoods on Tuesday, Oct 3 and picking up those bags on Saturday, Oct. 7. Donations should be placed on the front porch by 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Team members will also collect food donations at the Stillwater varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 6.

If those dates don’t work, people are also encouraged to drop off donations directly at Valley Outreach during its collection hours and say it is for Ponies football’s food drive.

The top items currently needed at the food shelf are canned meat and fish, brown rice, oils and dressings, canned fruits and vegetables, and peanut butter.