Girls swimming and diving: Ponies third at South Invite

MINNEAPOLIS — Sydney Rogness notched a victory and Schuyler DuPont added two runner-up finishes to help lead the Stillwater girls’ swimming and diving team to a third-place showing in the Minneapolis South Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Edina finished first in six events and totaled 697 points to capture the title with room to spare. Minnetonka finished with 418 points to outlast Stillwater (327) for second place in the eight-team field. Bismarck Century followed the Ponies in fourth place with 276 points.

“We performed pretty well,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “Edina is obviously way out there, good for them. Minnetonka is excellent, too. We thought we could get third to fifth range so we were happy to be third.”

Rogness turned in a winning time of 2:07.45 in the 200 individual medley. Ciana Fragnito followed in fifth place with a time of 2:11.82 to give the Ponies a strong showing in that event. Rogness also placed fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.92.

“She had a very good last 50 to pull that one out,” Luke said of Rogness in the IM.

DuPont, meanwhile, touched the wall in 1:54.96 to place second in the 200 freestyle and matched that showing in the 500 free with a time 5:07.72 — finishing behind Edina’s Kelli McCarthy in both races.

“That was a lifetime best for Schuyler in the 200 and moved her up to sixth on our all-time list,” Luke said. “She had a really good meet.”

Ciana Fragnito led the Ponies with a fifth-place finish in the 100 butterfly (59.59) and Malaina Fragnito was fifth in the 100 breastroke (1:09.66).

In diving, Peyton Classon finished fifth for the Ponies with a score of 191.0.

Stillwater closed out the meet with a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with DuPont, Asia Neuman, Lily Mayek and Rogness posting a time of 3:40.19.

“Lily Mayek is starting to get it together and Malaina looked pretty good in the breast,” Luke said. “In general, I thought everybody stepped it up, which is good. It’s fun to get down to the U and get good competition. It was nice to see them move up, so that was good to see.”

Team standings

1. Edina 697; 2. Minnetonka 418; 3. Stillwater 327; 4. Bismarck Century 276; 5. Blake 230; 6. Minneapolis Southwest 170; 7. Northfield 122; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 85.

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Bismarck Century, 1:49.71; 5. Stillwater A (Asia Neuman, NA, Ciana Fragnito and Sydney Rogness) 1:52.34; 13. Stillwater B (Malaina Fragnito, Hannah Dettmann, Rubie Ballantyne and Sydney Dettmann) 1:58.75; 21. Stillwater C (Sandy Liu, Emily Weiss, Claire Summary and Dorothy Chislett) 2:08.00.

200 freestyle — 1. Kelli McCarthy (Ed) 1:53.90; 2. Schuyler DuPont (St) 1:54.96; 10. Annika Johns (St) 2:02.61; 12. Keaton Koenig (St) 2:04.14.

200 individual medley — 1. Sydney Rogness (St) 2:07.45; 5. Ciana Fragnito (St) 2:11.82; 13. Malaina Fragnito (St) 2:18.38.

50 freestyle — 1. Abigail Kapeller (Min) 23.83; 11. Lily Mayek (St) 25.90; 14. Dorothy Chislett (St) 26.23; 21. Hannah Dettmann (St) 27.25.

Diving — 1. Megan Phillip (Ed) 269.05; 5. Peyton Classon (St) 191.0; 11. Emily Kranz (St) 159.80; 17. Taylor Gregg (St) 118.05.

100 butterfly — 1. Madison Potter (Bl) 57.23; 5. Ciana Fragnito (St) 59.59; 7. Asia Neuman (St) 1:00.23; 19. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:07.17.

100 freestyle — 1. Raime Jones (Ed) 52.31; 4. Sydney Rogness (St) 53.92; 12. Lily Mayek (St) 55.90; Eva Johns (St) DQ.

500 freestyle — 1. Kelli McCarthy (Ed) 5:04.95; 2. Schuyler DuPont (St) 5:07.72; 16. Rubie Ballantyne (St) 5:42.49; Keaton Koenig (St) DFS.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Edina, 1:38.14; 8. Stillwater A (Lily Mayek, Dorothy Chislett, Hannah Dettmann and Schuyler DuPont) 1:44.67; 17. Stillwater B (Malaina Fragnito, Sydney Dettmann, Rubie Ballantyne and Keaton Koenig) 1:53.64.

100 backstroke — 1. Briana Rittenbach (BC) 57.55; 7. Asia Neuman (St) 1:01.03; 9. Annika Johns (St) 1:01.30; 10. Eva Johns (St) 1:01.98; 16. Bella Chau (St) 1:05.48.

100 breastroke — 1. Vanessa Herrmann (BC) 1:06.29; 5. Malaina Fragnito (St) 1:09.66; 10. Sandy Liu (St) 1:12.86; 12. Dorothy Chislett (St) 1:13.80.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Edina, 3:31.90; 3. Stillwater (Schuyler DuPont, Asia Neuman, Lily Mayek and Sydney Rogness) 3:40.19; 8. Stillwater B (Ciana Fragnito, Keaton Koenig, Annika Johns and Eva Johns) 3:48.65; 17. Stillwater C (Hannah Dettmann, Sydney Dettmann, Rubie Ballantyne and Claire Summary) 4:09.56.

Stillwater 91, Cretin-Derham Hall 87

At St. Paul, the Ponies remained unbeaten in the Suburban East Conference with a 91-87 dual meet victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Sept. 21 at St. Catherine University.

Stillwater posted victories in 10 of 12 events. Ciana Fragnito was a double winner for the Ponies, posting the fastest times in the 200 individual medley (2:12.33) and 100 backstroke (1:01.38).

As part of a balanced performance, the Ponies also received first-place finishes from Sydney Rogness (50 freestyle), Peyton Classon (diving), Schuyler DuPont (100 butterfly), Annika Johns (100 freestyle), Lily Mayek (500 freestyle) and Malaina Fragnito (1:10.35).

Stillwater also finished 1-2 in the 200 medley to start the meet and finished with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay.

“They had one or two good ones, but after that we can slot it in pretty well,” Luke said. “That’s a fun meet over there because it’s an eight-lane pool and they’re very accommodating.”

• The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 4-0) were scheduled to face East Ridge in a key conference dual meet on Sept. 28.

200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Annika Johns, Malaina Fragnito, Schuyler DuPont and Dorothy Chislett) 1:55.66; 2. Stillwater (Asia Neuman, Sandy Liu, Sydney Rogness and Hannah Dettmann) 1:56.90.

200 freestyle — 1. Kate Van Meter (C-DH) 2:01.50; 2. Keaton Koenig (St) 2:02.81; 3. Eva Johns (St) 2:06.48; 4. Rachel Duerr (St) 2:16.43.

200 individual medley — 1. Ciana Fragnito (St) 2:12.33; 2. Asia Neuman (St) 2:18.35; Schuyler DuPont, DQ.

50 freestyle — 1. Sydney Rogness (St) 25.54; 5. Lily Mayek (St) 26.66; 6. Annika Johns (St) 26.87.

Diving — 1. Peyton Classon (St) 207.45; 2. Emily Kranz (St) 194.05; 3. Sydney Majkowski (St) 175.20.

100 butterfly — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 59.94; 2. Asia Neuman (St) 59.95; 3. Sydney Rogness (St) 1:01.54.

100 freestyle — 1. Annika Johns (St) 57.52; 2. Keaton Koenig (St) 57.65; 6. Annika Fredeen (St) 1:01.32.

500 freestyle — 1. Lily Mayek (St) 5:34.73; 2. Malaina Fragnito (St) 5:37.47; 3. Sandy Liu (St) 5:51.86.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Cretin-Derham Hall, 1:44.95; 2. Stillwater (Hannah Dettmann, Annika Johns, Dorothy Chislett and Lily Mayek) 1:47.19; 4. Stillwater (Bella Chau, Luci Miller, Sandy Liu and Rachel Duerr) 1:52.60.

100 backstroke — 1. Ciana Fragnito (St) 1:01.38; 2. Eva Johns (St) 1:02.41; 4. Summer Jack (St) 1:07.18.

100 breastroke — 1. Malaina Fragnito (St) 1:10.35; 4. Estelle Auleciems (St) 1:16.47; 5. Paxton Watson (St) 1:16.66.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Ciana Fragnito, Keaton Koenig, Annika Fredeen and Eva Johns) 3:52.38; 3. Stillwater (Rachel Duerr, Avery Wright, Catherine Trom and Sydney Dettmann) 4:00.80.