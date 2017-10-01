Girls soccer: Stillwater wins sixth in a row in SEC

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater remained unblemished in Suburban East Conference play with a 2-0 girls’ soccer victory over East Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Stillwater Area High School.

The victory was an important one for the defending conference champion Ponies, who suffered their only SEC loss against East Ridge and were also stopped by the Raptors in the section finals a year ago.

“The way the season ended last year against them stung a bit,” Stillwater coach Mike Huber said. “I know the girls had a little extra motivation to get a win against them and they were battling for the conference with one loss so it was a big win for us.”

Stillwater, which is ranked No. 9 in Class AA, improved to 6-0-0 in conference play and 9-1-1 overall. The Ponies join seventh-ranked White Bear Lake (6-0, 9-2) atop the league standings with just two conference games remaining. Stillwater traveled to Mounds View (3-2, 9-3) on Sept. 28 and then travels to seventh-ranked White Bear Lake to close out the conference schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The Ponies and Raptors remained scoreless until midway through the second half when Julia Bernard scored in the 64th minute on an assist from Olivia Knox.

“Olivia laid a good through ball and Julia just beat the keeper to the far post,” Huber said.

Stillwater added an insurance tally two minutes later as Hannah Beech scored on an assist from Knox.

“I think overall we had the better of the chances throughout most of the game,” Huber said. “With 14 minutes left, that second goal was big. For the first minute or two after we scored the countered, but as soon as we got the second goal it was the dagger.”

The Ponies limited East Ridge (3-2, 7-5) to just three shots on goal as Evie Kohn recorded the shutout — the team’s sixth of the season.

“I think overall defensively, we played pretty well,” Huber said. “They have some good girls up top who can score bue we played well defensively and didn’t give them much to generate any offensive momentum. The team as a whole just worked hard. All three parts of the game — the mids, defenders and forwards — everyone worked hard and won a lot of 50-50 balls and were good in the air.”

During it’s current seven-game winning streak, Stillwater has outscored its opponents by a combined 30-3. The competition will increase after facing Mounds View on Sept. 28 with a game at eighth-ranked Burnsville on Saturday, Sept. 30 and then the conference showdown with the Bears.

“We have been a lot better defensively,” Huber said. “We gave up a lot of long range goals early on, but we’ve been much better defensively the last few games. We’ve worked hard on that in training, as well as working on our touches out of the air. It was just a good overall win that puts us in position next week to hopefully win the conference.”

East Ridge 0 0 — 0

Stillwater 0 2 — 2

St — 64:00 — Julia Bernard (Olivia Knox)

St — 66:00 — Hannah Beech (Knox)

Shots on goal — ER: 3; St: 8.

Corner kicks — ER: 1; St: 0.

Fouls — ER: 6; St: 11.

Goalie saves — ER: Erika Freiberg 6; St: Evie Kohn 3.

Stillwater 8, Tartan 0

At Oakdale, the Ponies scored four goals in each half on the way to a convincing 8-0 nonconference victory at Tartan on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Olivia Knox and Kalley Taverna each scored twice for the Ponies, who also received a goal each from Hannah Beech, Maddy Leach, Julia Bernard and Abby Begin.

Taverna and Leach scored their first varsity goals in the game, which allowed everyone to get involved.

“It was a great opportunity for us to get a lot of people some time on the field,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “It was great to see Kalley and Maddy their first goals and everyone that started or came off the bench had a really solid game.”

Stillwater 4 4 — 8

Tartan 0 0 — 0

St — 10:00 — Hannah Beech

St — 15:00 — Maddy Leach (Megan Howard)

St — 19:00 — Olivia Knox (Nya Dobier)

St — 25:00 — Julia Bernard (Leach)

St — 41:00 — Knox (Abby Begin)

St — 47:00 — Kalley Taverna (Ava Pagnucco)

St — 59:00 — Begin

St — 64:00 — Taverna (Leach)

Shots on goal — St: 36; Tar: 1.

Corner kicks — St: 7; Tar: 0.

Fouls — St: 2; Tar: 9.

Goalie saves — St: Evie Kohn 0 and Ali Kratzke 1; Tar: NA 28.

Stillwater 3, Woodbury 1

At Oak Park Heights, Julia Bernard delivered two goals to help lift Stillwater to a 3-1 victory and keep the Royals (0-4-1, 2-7-3) winless in conference play.

Bernard scored on an assist from Emma Anderson in the seventh minute, but Woodbury kept it close until Olivia Knox pushed Stillwater’s lead to 2-0 in the 70th minute.

The Royals answered quickly, however, scoring just two minutes later to climb within 2-1.

“I thought we might be in trouble, because you get that momentum, but we responded withi a goal back right away,” Stillwater coach Mike Huber said.

It was Bernard who provided the extra cushion as she scored in the 76th minute for a 3-1 advantage.

“We talk about (hall of fame former Ponies coach) Phil Johnson’s old term twi-light as being a dangerous time, but we were able to respond within that five minutes,” Huber said.

Stillwater outshot the Royals 17-5, with Evie Kohn registering four saves for the Ponies.

“The good thing is we’ve been limiting teams to very few shots,” Huber said. “Beyond the goal, it was just a good defensive effort and any time you can score three goals against Woodbury it’s a good day.”

Woodbury 0 1 — 1

Stillwater 1 2 — 3

St — 7:00 — Julia Bernard (Emma Anderson)

St — 70:00 — Olivia Knox

Wo — 72:00 — Maddie Felton (Ashley Hewitt)

St — 76:00 — Bernard (Halle Peterson)

Shots on goal — Wo: 5; St: 17.

Corner kicks — Wo: 2; St: 2.

Fouls — Wo: 5; St: 5.

Goalie saves — Wo: NA 14; St: Evie Kohn 4.