Bernard and Crowell are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Julia Bernard — Girls soccer

The Stillwater girls’ soccer team is riding a six-game Suburban East Conference winning streak and Julia Bernard has contributed her share for a team that has outscored league foes by a combined 22-3.

The senior scored Stillwater’s first goal in a 2-0 victory over East Ridge on Sept. 26 and also supplied a goal in an 8-0 nonconference win at Tartan on Sept. 23. Bernard delivered two goals in the Ponies’ 3-1 conference win over Woodbury on Sept. 21.

The seventh-ranked Ponies improved to 6-0-0 in the SEC and 9-1-1 overall.

Matt Crowell — Football

The Stillwater football team has dealt with a number of injuries this season and with leading rusher Mason Green sidelined, Matt Crowell stepped up nicely for the Ponies in a 26-19 East Metro sub-district victory over White Bear Lake on Sept. 22.

The senior rushed 25 times for 127 yards, including a six-yard touchdown, as the Ponies notched their first victory of the season. Thirty of those yards came on a first-down play after the Ponies (1-2 EM, 1-3) were backed up to their own 1-yard line to start a drive late in the third quarter.