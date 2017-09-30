Step back in time: Stillwater Historic House Tour Oct. 1

Returning after a several-year hiatus, the Stillwater Historic Homes tour is returning with ten homes – including some opening to the public for the first time

The Stillwater Historic Homes Tour takes place noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 1 and is sponsored by the Washington County Historical Society.

“We know the owners are very excited to show people the homes,” said historical society volunteer Lynn Wilson.

The tour will have ten very distinct homes that span more than a half a century. The Warden’s House, which was built in 1853 while Minnesota was still a territory, is one of the oldest homes in Stillwater; the Aurora Staples Inn, was built during the height of the lumber boom by one of the most well-known lumber barons in the Midwest and the Demeter Kalinoff House on South Second Street was constructed in 1913.

Other homes includes the Rivertown Inn on West Olive; the Sauntry Mansion on North Fourth, the 1914 brick & stucco house on South Fourth built by Robert Malloy, and more.

Most of the homes are done in the Victorian style, popular at the height of the lumber industry in Stillwater.

“Stillwater is a historic town with people that have a real interest in history,” Wilson said. “These homes are from the ear of big lumber and it give people a chance to step back in time.”

Three of the homes that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“These houses show the transformation of Stillwater, from a rough and tough lumber town to a gentler, river city,” said Brent Peterson, Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society. “The differences really put you in the timeline of the history of Stillwater and show the beauty of each era.”

Angie Noyes, the House Tour Coordinator, said “I cannot believe how willing and enthusiastic the home owners are to open their homes for this tour. It really shows the dedication to the preservation of history of Stillwater.”

The house tour is also a fundraiser for the Washington County Historical Society.

Tickets are available the day of the tour at the Warden’s House Museum, 602 North Main Street, and are $25 each. For more information contact the Historical Society at 651-439-5956.