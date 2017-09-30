Girls cross country: 10th-ranked Ponies notch their second win in a row

MILACA — Collecting its second victory in as many weeks, the Stillwater girls’ cross country team outlasted one of the top teams from North Dakota and some perennial Suburban East Conference contenders to win the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Stones Throw Golf Course.

The Ponies finished with 88 points to hold off Minot (89) and Roseville (94) for the title. Stillwater, which is ranked 10th in the state coaches poll, also won the Rochester Mayo Invitational on Sept. 14.

“It just was a great day for us,” said Ponies coach Dawn Podolske, who was unaware of Stillwater having won this race previously.

In addition to clipping Minot, which is the No. 3-ranked team in North Dakota’s largest class, the Ponies also finished ahead of conference foes White Bear Lake (124) and East Ridge (154), which placed fourth and sixth in the 21-team field.

“It is a big meet and I was very curious to see how we would do against Roseville and White Bear Lake and it was very close,” Podolske said. “The kids are continuing to push ahead.”

Freshman Analee Weaver was Stillwater’s top finisher in fourth place with a time of 19:43. Seventh-grader Avery Braunshausen also continued her strong season while placing 10th in 20:00.

Bergen Haag of Roseville was the individual champion after crossing the line in 19:18.

“This was first time Ana was under 20 minutes in a 5K and Avery was very close,” Podolske said. “Those are the times we want to try and have so we’re moving in the right direction and we’re running really well as a group and getting some confidence and consistency within our selves, so we’re very pleased.”

Annie Kiolbasa was Stillwater’s third runner to cross the line, placing 19th with a time of 20:36. Elsa Huckels (20:46) and Lizzie Campbell (20:53) finished 27th and 33rd to complete the scoring. Stillwater’s Jenna Schwingler (21:19) finished 51st and Lindsey Purrington (21:43) placed 51st and 67th.

“It was a good day and it was pretty warm, so I know we can run in warm weather,” Podolske said.

The Ponies also won the boys’ race on Saturday, giving Stillwater the overall championship when combining both divisions.

“We got that award, too, which was kind of nice,” Podolske said.

• Stillwater totaled 71 points to finish behind Roseville (37) in the 40-team JV race on Saturday. Bethany Olson (21:29) and Libby Tuttle (21:51) finished fifth and eighth to lead the Ponies.

“There are kids knocking on that door to move into the top seven,” Podolske said. “We’ve talked about that we need to get our fastest seven running at the end of the season so they continue to push themselves in a healthy kind of way.”

Megan Luhrmann finished 63rd to lead Stillwater to a 12th-place finish in the 10th-grade race.

The Ponies placed fifth with 154 points in the ninth-grade race. Adah Lindquist was the top finisher for the Ponies in 32nd place with a time of 24:08.

Team standings

1. Stillwater 88; 2. Minot 89; 3. Roseville 94; 4. White Bear Lake 124; 5. Andover 132; 6. East Ridge 154; 7. Maple Grove 189; 8. Hopkins 209; 9. Duluth East 214; 10. Prior Lake 229; 11. Woodbury 285; 12. New Prague 301; 13. Anoka 346; 14. Owatonna 368; 15. Blaine 404; 16. Centennial 435; 17. Park Center 481; 18. Spring Lake Park 533; 19. Park 561; 20. St. Francis 597; 21. Tartan 639.

Top 5

1. Bergen Haag (Ros) 19:18; 2. Morgan Dahl (MV) 19:24; 3. Maggie Blanding (WBL) 19:31; 4. Analee Weaver (St) 19:43; 5. Samantha Kurkowski (Ros) 19:46.

Stillwater results

4. Analee Weaver 19:43; 10. Avery Braunshausen 20:00; 19. Annie Kiolbasa 20:36; 27. Elsa Huckels 20:46; 33. Lizzie Campbell 20:53; 51. Jenna Schwingler 21:19; 67. Lindsey Purrington 21:43.