Boys cross country: Stillwater boys top field at Milaca Mega Meet

MILACA — History is on the side of Stillwater at the Milaca Mega Meet and Ponies extended an impressive run while winning the Class AAAA race on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Stones Throw Golf Course.

The Ponies scored 68 points to outdistance runner-up White Bear Lake (78), which is ranked fifth in the most recent state coaches poll, and third-place Sartell-St. Stephen (127) in the 25-team field.

It marked the eighth victory at this event in the past 10 years for Stillwater, which is ranked third in Class AA.

The Ponies have room for improvement, according to coach Scott Christensen, whose team will face even stiffer competition at the Chaska Invitational on Oct. 3.

“It’s not a downer, but I expected more,” Christensen said. “We didn’t have it. We’ll go on and race four of the top five rated teams at Chaska and maybe we’ll have a different race.”

Jack DeGonda led the way for the Ponies in seventh place with a time of 16:33, followed by Joe Hesse-Withbroe (16:39) and Ben Wicklund (16:45) in 9th and 13th place. Junior Addison Stansbury, who has been the team’s top finisher in each of his previous races this season, finished 18th in 16:49. Lars Dewall completed the scoring in 21st place with a time of 16:56.

“We looked really good early on,” Christensen said. “We went back to our old ways, but not by design. We had five of the top 10 at a mile, which was not by design but that’s where we were. We probably doubled our score over the last part so I guess we’re still searching.”

Max Korth (17:11) and Ethan Vargas (17:28) followed in 36th and 53rd place for the Ponies.

Roseville’s Acer Iverson was the individual medalist with a winning time of 15:42, which was 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Tom Breuckman (16:01) of Andover.

“Our top seven was three seconds faster than last year there at the same meet, but we have to figure out who are second runner is because 16:30 for your second runner isn’t going to make it,” Christensen said.

This race marked the midway point of the season for Stillwater and that led to some reflection earlier this week.

“I presented some statistics to the kids at team meeting on Monday,” Christensen said. “We went through the highs, but a lot of the stats show how far we are away from our twi-light times. The closest varsity kid is 28 seconds and most kids are about 45 seconds away.”

• Jacob Ring (17:30) and Dylan Olson (17:32) finished 1-2 in the JV race to help the Ponies outlast White Bear Lake 21-64 for the title. Jared Brandt (17:49), Yonas O’Malley (17:52) and Johann Noer (17:59) finished fifth through seventh to complete the scoring for Stillwater.

Stillwater placed fourth with a score of 189 in the 10th-grade race, which was won by Maple Grove with 56 points. Owen Kiser (43rd) and Will Klein (46th) led the way for the Ponies.

Jackson Wetish (19:16) finished 20th to set the pace for Stillwater in the ninth-grade race. The Ponies scored 117 points to outlast Hopkins (129) and Bemidji (158) for the title.

Team standings

1. Stillwater 68; 2. White Bear Lake 78; 3. Sartell-St. Stephen 127; 4. Mounds View 177; 5. Hopkins 177; 6. Wayzata 195; 7. Roseville 205; 8. Centennial 243; 9. Robbinsdale Armstrong 269; 10. Bemidji 294; 11. East Ridge 301; 12. Woodbury 359; 13. Andover 361; 14. Maple Grove 361; 15. Blaine 361; 16. Chaska 427; 17. New Prague 467; 18. Tartan 468; 19. Park 492; 20. Duluth East 553; 21. Minot 597; 22. Anoka 608; 23. St. Francis 628; 24. Osseo 643; 25. Spring Lake Park 742.

Top 5

1. Acer Iverson (Ros) 15:42; 2. Tom Breuckman (And) 16:01; 3. Eli Hoeft (Hop) 16:05; 4. Blake Iverson (MG) 16:21; 5. Austin Streit (MV) 16:25.

Stillwater results

7. Jack DeGonda 16:33; 9. Joe Hesse-Withbroe 16:39; 13. Ben Wicklund 16:45; 18. Addison Stansbury 16:49; 21. Lars Dewall 16:56; 36. Max Korth 17:11; 53. Ethan Vargas 17:28.