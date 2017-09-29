Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Jenafer and Grant Smith for the Consideration of a Variance to the structural lot coverage and a Variance to the 30ft Steep Slope Setback for the property located at 628 Olive St W in the RB District. PID 2903020340090. Complete property and legal description available upon request. CPC Case No. 2017-50.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 29, 2017

738269