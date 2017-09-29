Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Genevive Schulze and Cynthia Polzin for the Consideration of an Variance to the front yard setback and the expansion of a legally non-conforming structure for the property located at 204 Birchwood Drive N in the RA district. PID 2903020410062. Complete property and legal description available upon request. CPC Case No. 49.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 29, 2017

