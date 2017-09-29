Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at 7 p.m. and the City Council will meet on Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Anne Stanfield of Ecumen and Our Saviors Lutheran Church for the Consideration of a Final PUD, Preliminary Plat, Final Plat and Special Use Permit for a senior living housing facility. The facility would be located at 114 Brick Street, and 1616 Olive St. PID 2903020420042 and 2903020420001. Complete property and legal descriptions available upon request. CPC Case No. 2017-48.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 29, 2017

738262