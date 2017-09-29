Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Joseph Widmer for the consideration of a Type B Short Term Home Rental (STHR) License for the property located at 1004 5th St N in the RB district. PID 2803020210008. Complete property and legal description available upon request. CPC Case No. 2017-47.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

September 29, 2017

