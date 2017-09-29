Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017, at 7 p.m. and the City Council will meet on Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Happy Bridge, LLC, property owner and Scott and Luke Sodergren, applicant, for the Consideration of a Zoning Text Amendment, to allow a cigar shop and sampling room in the Central Business District. Complete property and legal description available upon request. CPC Case No. 2017-43.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

