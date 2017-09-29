Boys soccer: Stillwater settles for tie against Raptors; Woodbury snaps Ponies’ unbeaten streak

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was a mixed bag for the Stillwater boys’ soccer team over the past week.

The Ponies suffered their first loss since 2015 — snapping a 33-game unbeaten streak — against Woodbury, but responded with a 2-1 victory over state-ranked Minneapolis Washburn before playing Suburban East Conference rival East Ridge to a 1-all tie.

“It’s a mixed result week for us obviously, but as a coach I’m very happy with the mental makeup of the players,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “These types of things can really drop a group, but it did not. I’m excited to see how they respond for the rest of the season. We have had to respond to a loss and it’s the right attitude.”

Stillwater’s tie with East Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Stillwater Area High School did little to separate what remains a tight battle for the conference championship. The defending SEC champion Ponies (4-1-1 SEC, 11-1-2) join Woodbury (4-1, 7-2), Roseville (4-1-0, 8-3-1) and East Ridge (3-1-1, 6-3-1) with just one loss apiece with two league games remaining. The Royals, Raiders and Raptors each have three conference games left, including some head-to-head match-ups, that should take this year’s race down to the wire.

After narrowly missing on some strong scoring chances in the first half, the Ponies struck first in the 62nd minute as Logan Huber scored on a free kick.

“We created good chances and I thought we limited East Ridge well in both halves,” Smothers said. “Things slowed down a bit in the second half and the game was a bit more tactical.”

The Raptors, however, evened the score late in the game on a deep ball that got past goalkeeper Fred LeClair after he came out of the net. There was contact, but no foul was called on the play as East Ridge tied the game.

“I thought we even defended better than we did against Woodbury, but when you give yourself opportunities you can’t let a team find a way back in,” Smothers said. “Whether that’s keeping it at zero or scoring the second goal, we didn’t do either.

“It was disappointing in some degrees, but we played well and we created enough chances. This is three games in a row we’ve given up a goal late. I think it’s reminiscent of some of the maturity issues this team had back in 2015, but it’s something they’re going to have to play through and learn how to deal with.”

LeClair finished with three saves, including one in overtime.

“It was a good game and two very good teams with state tournament aspirations,” Smothers said. “Both teams are getting ready for the postseason so there’s more openess to the game. Both teams are more comfortable with themselves and it showcased how good both teams are.”

Stillwater 2, Washburn 1

At Minneapolis, after suffering its first loss since the end of the 2015 season, the Ponies bounced back with an impressive 2-1 nonconference victory over fifth-ranked Minneapolis Washburn on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Unseasonably warm conditions greeted both teams, but Stillwater’s depth helped pay off after a scoreless opening half.

“It was a mature response,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “Washburn’s only two losses are to us and Wayzata and both by a goal. We didn’t play this highly emotional game, we played smart. We played really intelligent the first 15 minutes and then we started hitting them hard on the transition and they were not ready for the pace.

“They’re not as deliberate and they want to move it around, but we defended that very well. Going into the second half we were the strong team.”

Jorge Malon scored for the Ponies in the 55th minute, sliding a shot between the goalkeeper’s legs on an assist by Kyle Ammerman.

“We looked very comfortable at that point,” Smothers said. “We went to the bench a lot because of the heat and, even for five minutes, everyone did a good job. We mixed things up so well. We would send subs out and defend and then we’d run at them and then send in a new group of guys. It started to pay dividends in the second half.”

The Millers answered in the 66th minute as sophomore Vilas Stolpman took advantage of Stillwater’s inability to clear the ball and struck a volley into the back of the net.

Then with just six minutes remaining in regulation, sophomore Nicholas Purdie delivered a pass that Max Stauffer headed into the far post to provide the game-winner.

“He had a big goal against Roseville and Marquette,” Smothers said. “He’s a good, young player.”

Woodbury 1, Stillwater 0

At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies did not want to see the unbeaten streak end, but they were more disappointed by the manner in which it ended and the impact it had on their conference title hopes. Stillwater had not lost since falling to East Ridge on Oct. 15, 2015 in the Section 4AA semifinals.

“I think we emotionally struggled more with losing a game to Woodbury and the way we did instead of losing the streak,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “They were more frustrated with losing that game.”

If anything, going 33 games without between losses helped the coaches and players appreciated Stillwater’s achievement from Aug. 27, 1995 to Oct. 7, 1997 when the Ponies enjoyed a state-record 62-game unbeaten streak.

“We got halfway there and it felt like Lou Gehrig’s streak,” Smothers said. “We anticipated probably a slip up with our group a lot sooner that it happened. To have it happen the way it did shows how fragile a streak like this is. I’m very impressed with my team to continue playing so successfully into this year after last year. There have been games where I didn’t feel we were the better team.”

The loss also snapped a 20-game conference unbeaten streak for the Ponies over the past 2 1/2 seasons.

It was a more evenly played first half and Woodbury outshot the Ponies 8-6 before the intermission. Stillwater was much stronger in the second half, including a 14-1 advantage in shots, but the Royals received the deciding goal from Anthony Wong with just four minutes remaining.

“The first half was quite even,” Smothers said. “I thought Woodbury created two very good scoring opportunities that (goalkeeper Fred LeClair) made good saves on and their keeper came up very big on four or five chances — two you don’t know how we saved them. Woodbury was controlling certain aspects of the game with the ball, but we made some adjustments in the second half and really flipped the game around. That shows the changes we made defensively and increased our understanding of what Woodbury was doing.”

The goal came on a free kick.

“It was one of those things you watch the tape and you realize what you need to do better and make the change,” Smothers said. “It was a very unfortunate ending to the game. The hardest thing to cope with was the streak was over, but we lost a game on a silly mistake. If Woodbury scored in first half you’d look at it and say, OK, but we made good adjustments and still lost so it was a bit more of a stomach punch there.”

