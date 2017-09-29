Aamodt great-grandsons add a new twist with hard cider at family apple farm

Andreas (left) and Christopher (right) Aamodt are the master brewers for Thor’s Hard Apple Cider, the first of its kind at Aamodt’s Apple Farm. The cider is named for their great-grandfather, who started the farm 69 years ago. (Submitted photo)

BY SUE WEBBER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

It’s the stuff that idyllic stories are made from: a four-generation apple farm where the whole family works in the orchard, harvests fruit and helps to produce a plethora of products and activities to be enjoyed community-wide.

That’s been happening for 69 years in Stillwater, at Aamodt’s Apple Farm. And now Aamodt’s is notching a new achievement. Thor’s Hard Apple Cider is making its debut.

The cider is named after the farm’s founder, Thor Aamodt. Great-grandsons Christopher, 30, and Andreas, 31, Aamodt are the master brewers behind Thor’s Hard Cider.

“It was always a dream of mine to start something that would help bring the entire family back on the orchard more than just during the fall when we are busy,” Christopher said. “Ever since I got back from school, I’ve been playing around with it on the side, making batches of cider at home after work. For the last six or seven years, I’ve been learning about different varieties of cider and about the different kinds of yeast to use.”

He said it always bothered him that apples that weren’t used or sold were dumped at the end of the season. “I thought that was such a waste, until I stumbled on the idea of hard cider,” he said.

“After harvesting the last of the apple crop, we put our traditional cider press into action for a whole new purpose: creating our own traditional hard ciders,” Aamodt’s website says.

They use some Minnesota Honeycrisp apples mixed with tart Haralson, McIntosh and some other varieties, and then let the natural fermentation process take over.

Whereas most hard ciders are made with apple juice concentrate, Andreas said, they wanted to keep Thor’s cider as simple as possible. It’s made from fresh pressed apples with minimal steps, he said, and no preservatives. It is gluten-free, with no sugar or concentrates added. The apples are grown, harvested, pressed and brewed at the orchard in Stillwater.

“It’s so much different than what’s on the market,” Christopher said. “We tried 30-40 different kinds of yeast before we found one we liked. It’s imported from Italy.”

The new venture has brought another dividend as well, according to Christopher. “Last year, after we decided to start Thor’s Hard Cider, my brothers, partners, parents and friends have been around helping out and spending almost every day here, bringing new energy,” he said.

His older brother, Andreas, who has a degree in architecture and now is project manager at Elite Restoration Pro in Edina, says he comes to the apple farm to help out after work each day and all weekend. Older sister Laura helps out part-time, as well.

Christopher, who is working on a degree in finance and has worked full-time at the farm for eight years, says the press they’re using has been “sitting in the shop as long as I can remember. I’ve been looking at it for years,” he said.

“It’s such a blessing to get to work with all of my siblings, and now I get to do it year around,” Christopher said.

Before now, he said, “Every year from November-August or the off season, I spent most of my time working by myself or with one or two other employees.”

“We do have two other partners, Eric Lee and Justin Hess,” Christopher said. “I consider them family.”

Great-grandfather Thor was a professor at the University of Minnesota in 1948, when he decided the apple farm would be his retirement project, according to Christopher. He relishes the story he’s been told about Thor’s keeping the plan a secret from his wife until he brought her to the farm the first time, during a snowstorm.

Several decades after Thor and his wife, Lucille, started Aamodt’s Apple Farm, son Tom and his wife, JoAnn, expanded the farm to include more than 6,000 apple trees covering more than 50 acres.

Now, Tom’s son Chris runs the orchard, along with his wife Billi Jo, sons Andreas, Christopher, and Geoffrey, and daughter Laura. Two younger children, Audrey, 9 and Ian, 5, are in line to help out as they grow older.

The farm’s historic buildings, including the 1880s barn and granary, still exist, along with the apple store, bakery and winery. New memories are just ahead. Andreas and his fiancée are planning to be married in the orchard in the spring of 2018.

This first venture into hard cider production won’t constitute the only flavor of hard cider produced at the farm, according to Christopher. “We have more flavors to come,” he said. He and Andreas are experimenting with ginger, a grapefruit and lemon mixture, and a couple of “mad scientist batches,” Christopher said.

Thor’s Hard Cider is available at Aamodt’s Apple Farm by the glass. Bottles are available to purchase and take home.

Thor’s Hard Cider also is available at The Velveteen, the new speakeasy in downtown Stillwater, as well as at Cozzie’s Tavern & Grill, also in Stillwater.

Aamodt’s Apple Farm, at 6428 Manning Ave. N., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December.

Information: 651-439-3127, or [email protected]