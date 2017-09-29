10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls swimming and diving — On the strength of victories in five events, the Stillwater girls’ swimming and diving team holds off Edina 494.5-470.5 to win the 13-team Minneapolis South Invitational at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The Ponies receive two victories from Kaela Anderson (200 and 500 freestyle) and first-place finishes from Maddie Frost (100 freestyle), Maggie Keefer (diving) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Frost, Jordan Bowen, Anderson and Monica Radecke.

Boys cross country — With just 15 seconds separating its top five runners, the Stillwater boys’ cross country team outdistances fifth-ranked Edina 78-83 to win the Milaca Mega Meet. Peter Corcoran and Reid Gilbertson finish 11th and 12th to lead the balanced Ponies, who also receive solid races from Josh Kaul (16th), Ryan Nichols (17th) and Lucas Zenk (22nd).

Football — Michael Floyd rushes eight times for 105 yards and catches four passes for 26 yards, finishing with two touchdowns, to help lift Cretin-Derham Hall to a 42-14 Suburban East Conference football victory over Stillwater.