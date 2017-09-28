Running: Eason and Porath top field at Stillwater Log Run

Ryan Eason of St. Louis Park won the 10-mile race and Nichole Porath of Northfield was the first female runner to cross the line in the longest of the three Stillwater Log Run races that finished up at the St. Croix Boom Site north of Stillwater on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Eason, 26, finished in a winning time of 56:42, which was four minutes ahead of runner-up Gerard Mead, 38, of Minneapolis, who finished in 1:00:56. Doug Lange of Stillwater placed third with a time of 1:05:27.

Porath, 34, claimed the women’s title with a winning time of 1:03:05 while Redlin Murphy, 41, of St. Paul, placed second in 1:11:05. Lake Elmo’s Holly Misener, 39, finished third in 1:16:32.

Kirt Goetzke, 56, (48:10) of Plymouth took top honors in the men’s division of the 12-kilometer race, finishing 75 seconds ahead of Lake Elmo’s Luke Peterson, 46, who crossed the line in 49:25.

Melissa Zajec, 41, of New Richmond, Wis., was the top women’s finisher in a time of 55:35 while 62-year-old Andriette Wickstrom of Storm Lake, Iowa was the runner-up in 56:08.

Amy Husveth, 35, of Marine on St. Croix ran to a victory in the women’s division of the 5-kilometer race, finishing in a time of 21:01. Stillwater’s Christine Loveland, 26, placed second in 22:03 while Anna Hagstrom, 35, of Marine on St. Croix was third in 22:37.

Patrick Billig, 55, of Roseville won the 5K race in a time of 17:21.

The three races drew a combined total of 522 runners, including 237 (85 men, 152 women) for the 10-mile event. Eight six runners (24 men, 62 women) completed the 12-kilometer race and there were 199 finishers (61 men, 138 women) in the 5-kilometer event.

Complete results are available at http://stillwaterlogrun.com/log-run/174/ and photo albums from the races can be found on the Stillwater Gazette’s Facebook page.

Men’s 10-mile

Place Name Age Residence Time

1 Ryan Eason 26 Saint Louis Park 56:42

2 Gerad Mead 38 Minneapolis 1:00:56

3 Doug Lange 47 Stillwater 1:05:27

4 Dustin Finlayson 34 Duluth 1:06:20

5 Stephen Clark 60 Cushing, Wis. 1:06:53

6 Matt Swanson 31 White Bear Lake 1:08:22

7 Shawn Morris 39 Minneapolis 1:09:08

8 Kyle Snyder 39 Stillwater 1:09:22

9 Greg Jaeger 42 Woodbury 1:09:48

10 Christopher Truscott 39 Minneapolis 1:11:36

Women’s 10-mile

1 Nichole Porath 34 Northfield 1:03:05

2 Redlin Murphy 41 St. Paul 1:11:05

3 Holly Misener 39 Lake Elmo 1:16:32

4 Andrea Vazac 39 Stillwater 1:16:44

5 Cindy Lewandowski 55 Sartell 1:18:07

6 Jaime Riebe 34 Cumberland, Wis. 1:20:31

7 Devon Arnholt 39 Shoreview 1:20:42

8 Andrea Gleason 39 Saint Paul 1:20:53

9 Kim Lund 38 Stillwater 1:22:34

10 Stacy Olson 34 Stillwater 1:22:36

Men’s 12-kilometer

Place Name Age Residence Time

1 Kirt Goetzke 56 Plymouth 48:10

2 Luke Peterson 46 Lake Elmo 49:25

3 Sam Pines 22 Cottage Grove 52:47

4 Charles Abraham 25 Minnetonka 53:07

5 Isaac Milkey 26 Anoka 55:17

6 Drew Swain 34 St. Paul 58:57

7 Tom Sheffield 45 Shelton, Conn. 59:56

8 Dave Schneider 44 Lakeland 1:02:05

9 Jacob Johnson 33 Woodbury 1:04:47

10 Dan Hammersley 36 Woodbury 1:06:29

Women’s 12-kilometer

1 Melissa Zajec 41 New Richmond, Wis. 55:35

2 Andriette Wickstrom 62 Storm Lake, Iowa 56:08

3 Melanie Reed 40 New Richmond, Wis. 59:02

4 Liz Vold 28 Roseville 1:01:27

5 Donna Bredeken 50 Oakdale 1:05:34

6 Stacy Bissoon 34 Sioux Falls, S.D. 1:06:30

7 Angela Capistrant 52 Forest Lake 1:06:57

8 Hilliary Meisner 30 Stillwater 1:08:05

9 Miranda Wolfe 26 Minneapolis 1:08:05

10 Julie Hearden 49 New Auburn, Wis. 1:08:47

Men’s 5-kilometer

Place Name Age Residence Time

1 Patrick Billig 55 Roseville 17:21

2 Josh Rustin 36 Hudsson, Wis. 19:23

3 Luke Swails 18 Shoreview 19:36

4 Sean McAfee 46 Lake Elmo 20:48

5 Rick Hlebain 66 St. Joseph 21:00

6 Michael Morel 56 Amery, Wis. 21:50

7 Robert Fawkes 51 Stillwater 21:56

8 Alexander Schmitz 49 Woodbury 22:07

9 James Kimani 47 Minneapolis 22:09

10 Rod Joyer 62 Stillwater 22:11

Women’s 5-kilometer

1 Amy Husveth 35 Marine on St. Croix 21:01

2 Christina Loveland 26 Stillwater 22:03

3 Anna Hagstrom 35 Marine on St. Croix 22:37

4 Michelle Garland 44 Lake Elmo 22:54

5 Emily Petermann 28 Chanhassen 23:34

6 Ranaye Bailey 38 Stillwater 23:56

7 Ann Harris 54 St. Paul 24:22

8 Shantina Swanson 31 River Falls, Wis. 25:08

9 Patricia Ross 55 Stillwater 25:21

10 Sarah Peterson 43 Stillwater 25:53