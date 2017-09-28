Knitted artistic vestment display coincides with Autumnal Equinox

Michaela Mahady has knit four full-length artistic vestments now on display at the “e-qui-nox” ArtReach St. Croix Gallery. (Submitted photo)

BY SUE WEBBER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Michaela Mahady’s grandmother taught her how to knit when she was a child, but it wasn’t until three years ago that an extraordinary project began taking shape.

Mahady has knit four full-length artistic vestments that are on display at the “e-qui-nox” ArtReach St. Croix Gallery exhibition 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Wednesdays and Fridays and noon to 4 pm. Saturday through Sept. 30 at the gallery, 224 N. 4th St., Stillwater.

An artists’ reception is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, to coincide with the Autumnal Equinox.

“In science, an equinox is a day with equal amounts of day and night,” the gallery’s website said.

“Spiritually, the equinoxes signify the cycle of life and the opportunity of rebirth,” it said. “As we approach the Autumnal Equinox, the ArtReach Galleries will feature artwork that shows balance and symmetry (monoprints by Beth Dorsey), rebirth of materials and a connection to nature (fiber sculptures by Barbara Bend), and the seasonal cycle of nature (vestments by Michaela Mahady).”

Mahady and her husband, John Pietras, have owned Pegasus Studio in Stillwater since 1976. They specialize in creating glass and other art for public spaces.

An architect by training, Mahady also was one of the founding partners of Sala Architects, Inc., in Minneapolis in 1987, where she still is a principal architect.

As an art major at Macalester College, Mahady did sculpture and painting, and also started glass work during her senior year.

“I always kind of liked linear expression,” she said. “I was able to get a job in a glass studio, and I worked with a lot of architects.”

That led to her return to college to study architecture at the age of 31. “I became an architect and have found it a really interesting, absorbing wonderful career,” Mahady said. “I’ve designed lots and lots of houses.”

But she’d always promised herself she’d do more with her artwork. She began painting again and then knitting, and blended it all with glass work. “They’re all inter-related,” Mahady said. “My friends call what I do painting with yarn.”

She became interested in pieces about earth and the phases of the sun. “I find myself stimulated by the idea of always learning and expanding my abilities,” she said. “It’s fun to work with groups of like-minded individuals, such as my husband in our studio, or a few students working with an individual teacher. It’s enlivening.”

Further knitting classes with a “knitting guy” Mahady describes as an expert, brought her to the point of attempting two “really long vests with a hole in the middle.”

“They look like long ponchos,” she said.

The idea came to her while she was knitting a sweater. “I laid the pieces out on a table and noticed how beautiful they were when they were flat,” she said “So I thought, why not make flat garments. They were so ornamental and colorful.”

When she began work on the next one, it occurred to her that instead of making the garment long and narrow, she could create a wide vestment with slits for the arms, that would be a long wrap-around, to fit around the body.

Mahady said she was brought up in the Roman Catholic religion, and recalls admiring the beautiful, ceremonial vestments priests wore for special occasions.

The vestments she has created can be worn, but they also can be hung as artwork, she said. They measure about 30 inches high and 4-5 feet long. She works on some by starting from the side; others are created from the bottom up. She never works from the top down, she said.

Mahady makes a thumbnail sketch the size of a postcard before she begins a vestment. “And then I just start knitting,” she said. “I knit with the colors of the time of the seasons.”

The winter garment depicts the season when the sun is really low and all else is dark, reflecting the shortest day and longest night of the year. The autumn season shows equal day and night. The summer garment is mostly light. The spring garment, part dark and part light, pictures plant forms.

Knitting a few hours a day, it takes about six months to create one vestment, Mahady said.

“I’m trying to elevate the idea of knitting as an art, as well as a functional craft,” Mahady said.

Beyond exhibiting the vestments, Mahady’s plans for them are uncertain. “I don’t know that I would give them away,” she said. “I would love to sell all four of them together. In a big stairwell, they could be quite beautiful.”

As a member of Sala Architects, Mahady has designed a wide variety of projects throughout the United States, including homes and commercial and institutional spaces.

Mahady’s recent book, “Welcoming Home,” focuses on the relationship between our homes, our bodies and our spirits. She explores the way human beings experience space, in an effort to assist readers in identifying the places and spatial relationships they find most satisfying and meaningful.

Her architecture and artwork have been featured on PBS and HGTV, widely published in books including “The New Family Home,” “The Not So Big House” series and “New Arts and Crafts Houses,” and in magazines such as Fine Homebuilding, Life Magazine, Cottage Living, Architecture Minnesota and American Craft.

She has taught and lectured at the University of Minnesota, and at numerous gatherings from community groups and schools to AIA Conventions.

Mahady received a B.A. in studio art from Macalester College in 1973 and a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Minnesota in 1986.

Information: artreachstcroix.org, or 652-439-1465.