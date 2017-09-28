Football: Ponies hoping to carry momentum into Week 5

Stillwater and Mounds View each notched their first win of the season a week ago and are hoping to continue that positive momentum when they square off at Mustang Stadium on Friday, Sept. 29. It’s a rivalry that provides plenty of motivation for both teams, but the Mustangs can also bank on a big crowd for their homecoming game. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

Stillwater (1-1 EM, 1-3) defeated the Mustangs 20-7 a year ago and have won two in a row in the series, but Mounds View still holds a 25-15 edge dating back to 1956. Mounds View and Cretin-Derham Hall, which owns a 10-7 mark against the Ponies, are the only East Metro sub-district teams with winning records against Stillwater.

Mounds View (1-1, 1-3) rallied to defeat Woodbury 29-26 in double overtime a week ago while the Ponies also recorded their first victory of the season with a 26-19 triumph at White Bear Lake. The Bears are Stillwater’s longest-running rival with 100 meetings in that series since 1914, but the Ponies and Mustangs have provided more competitive games in recent memory.

“When Mounds View and Stillwater play, which I would kind of consider the new-age rivalry, you can kind of throw out the records and any other expectations and just know there’s going to be a pretty well-played, physical football game that’s going to come down to late in the game or the last play,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Aaron Moberg, the Mustangs have been involved in tight battles each of the past three weeks. Since losing to fifth-ranked St. Michael-Albertville 45-21 in the opener, Mounds View lost to Cretin-Derham Hall (23-21) and sixth-ranked Totino Grace (21-17) the next two weeks before breaking through against the Royals. Stillwater lost to Blaine (53-28), East Ridge (17-14) and Roseville (34-14) in the first three weeks before prevailing over the Bears.

“They ran into a tidal wave in Week 1, but that has happened to a number of people who have played St. Michael-Albertville,” LaBore said. “They lose by two to Cretin-Derham Hall, lose by four to Totino-Grace after leading most of that game until the very end, and then pull out a double-overtime victory against Woodbury, so they’re battle-tested. They’ve been in some tough games and pressure situations. They’re disciplined so they’re able to stay in the game whether the talent is better than them or not.

“They’ve done some really good things and their record doesn’t show it. In some ways that would be symbolic of us as well. We’re better than our record, but we have to go out and prove it.”

Not much has changed for the Mustangs under Moberg, a 2003 Mounds View graduate who was been on the staff for 10 years before getting promoted to head coach. Previous coach Jim Galvin, who compiled a 121-52 record in 16 seasons, resigned to become the school’s athletics director.

“I think that almost the entire staff stayed in tact, at least in the short term, to allow for a good transition,” LaBore said. “They hired within the staff, which made that more possible as well. Offensively and defensively they have the same leadership in those categories and they’re using similar schemes. Everybody makes tweaks here and there, but if Mounds View is one thing it’s disciplined and that’s a credit to their players and coaches and they’ve continued to do that for the most part.”

Mounds View ranks seventh out of seven teams in the East Metro sub-district while averaging 221.5 yards per game. Quarterback Cole Stenstrom has completed 30 of 63 passes (47.6 percent) for 524 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. Jacob Gray has nine receptions for 204 yards (22.7 avg.) and two touchdowns while Max Janes has 10 catches for 190 yards (19.0 avg.) and one touchdown. Janes is also one of the team’s top players on defense at linebacker.

“He’s very active and a big part of their production on both sides of the ball,” LaBore said of Janes.

The Mustangs are averaging a league-low 2.8 yards per carry, but committed just six turnovers in four games. Mounds View ranks sixth in the sub-district while allowing 315.8 yards per game, but has forced 14 turnovers to earn a plus-8 rating in that department.

Stillwater is averaging 294.5 yards per game, but expects to be without the services of senior running back Mason Green again this week. Green is one of two captains — linebacker Andrew Weisbrod is the other — currently sidelined by injury. Matt Crowell filled in nicely a week ago with 127 rushing yards on 25 attempts against the Bears. Quarterback Mark Roettger has completed 39 of 81 passes (48.1 percent) and two touchdowns with four interceptions. Cooper Yeary leads the Ponies with 11 catches for 218 yards (19.8 avg.) and two touchdowns. Yeary also rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown against White Bear Lake.

Stillwater ranks last in the sub-district while allowing 416.5 yards per game. The Ponies have been flagged for a league-low 123 penalty yards and are even on their turnover rating with nine giveaways and nine takeaways.

“We’ve got to keep plugging away,” LaBore said. “Our guys got a taste of what some steady improvement and attention to detail and playing with poise in the moment can develop last week. It’s given them some added motivation to do it in practice so it can happen again.”

— Stuart Groskreutz

East Metro

EM Overall

W L W L Scored Allowed

East Ridge 3 0 3 1 78 79

Cretin-Derham Hall 2 0 2 2 90 95

Roseville 2 1 3 1 109 69

Mounds View 1 1 1 3 88 115

Stillwater 1 2 1 3 82 123

White Bear Lake 0 2 0 4 74 104

Woodbury 0 3 0 4 95 110

Week 4 results

Stillwater 26, White Bear Lake 19

East Ridge 17, Roseville 16

Mounds View 29, Woodbury 26 (2 OT)

Blaine 34, Cretin-Derham Hall 21

Friday’s games

Stillwater at Mounds View

East Ridge at Cretin-Derham Hall

White Bear Lake at Roseville

Woodbury at Anoka

Ponies vs. Mustangs

Stillwater (1-3) Schedule Mounds View (1-3)

Blaine L 53-28 Week 1 STMA L 45-21

East Ridge L 17-14 Week 2 C-D Hall L 23-21

Roseville L 34-14 Week 3 Totino-Grace L 21-17

WB Lake W 26-19 Week 4 Woodbury W 29-26

at Mounds View Week 5 Stillwater

Cretin-Derham Hall Week 6 at East Ridge

at STMA Week 7 at Roseville

at Woodbury Week 8 White Bear Lake

By the numbers

Stillwater Offense Mounds View

605 Rushing 348

573 Passing 538

1,178 Total offense 886

294.5 Average 221.5

Defense

824 Rushing 791

841 Passing 472

1,665 Total defense 1,263

416.3 Average 315.8

Others

73 First Downs 45

17-123 Penalties 20-210

0 Turnover rating +8