Vera Florence (Olson) Kumerow

Vera Florence Kumerow passed away Sept. 24, 2017, two days before her 86th birthday. Having endured complications from heart failure for several months, she died peacefully, “when this ol’ body had enough,” she said.

Vera was born Sept. 26, 1931, in May Township. The youngest of William and Florence Olson’s three children, Vera grew up learning how to handle hard work on the family’s dairy and chicken farm. She graduated in 1949 from Stillwater High School, then worked at First Bank in Stillwater for several years. After raising two children, she became cook and head of Purchasing for nursing home company GeriCare Minnesota. She later was hired as Midwest Director of Purchasing for nursing home provider Beverly Enterprises.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents; brother Warren, wife Donna and their son Mark; brother Earl and wife Marguerite; daughter-in-law Nancy (husband Dan) and many stray adopted kitties.

Vera is survived by her husband of 64 years, Vernon; son Daniel and his children, Marie, John (wife Nicole) and Sara; son Tim, wife Laurie and their children, Nicky and Katie; and many close friends, including long-time neighbor and dear friend Josie Horejsi.

Vera loved flowers, collecting antiques, shopping and baking with her grandchildren. She instilled in them a love of travel and sense of adventure, having taken many trips with Vern to Asia and Europe. The couple also spent 24 winters in McAllen, Texas, at Adobe Wells, a senior golf community, where Vera was known for her lemon pie, casseroles and fun costumes at neighborhood potlucks.

A visitation and buffet Open House will be held Monday, October 9, from 4 – 6:30 p.m. at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN 55082.