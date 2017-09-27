Golf: Scanlon wins Minnesota PGA Assistant Championship

DELLWOOD — Stillwater graduate and Forest Hills Kyle Scanlon took top honors in the National Car Rental Minnesota PGA Assistant Championship on Monday, Sept. 18 at White Bear Yacht Club.

In addition to the $2,250 first prize, the victory earns Scanlon a spot in the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Championship on Nov. 9-12 at PGA Golf Club in Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

Playing in rainy conditions throughout the day, the Forest Hills Golf Club pro fired back-to-back 72s for an even-par total of 144 to edge Derek Holmes (73-73—146) of Dellwood Country Club by two shots. Bennett Smed (75-73—148) and Casey Vangsness (76-72—148) of Minnewaska Golf Club tied for third and joined Scanlon and Holmes in qualifying for the national tournament.

Despite playing less than 6,500 yards, White Bear Yacht Club did not surrender a single under-par round.

“It was a really tough day, there was so much rain,” Scanlon said in a Minnesota Section PGA recap of the tourney. “I hit a lot of low irons when I’m used to hitting wedges. It’s not a really long course but the weather made it feel a lot longer.”

Scanlon began the second round with a one-shot lead and remained tied with Holmes at 1-over for the tournament with nine holes remaining. Scanlon, a South Dakota State University graduate, made birdie on No. 10 and was steady down the stretch while parring each of the last eight holes. Holmes also birdied the 10th and added another on No. 13 to open up a one-shot lead, but bogeyed No. 14 and took a double-bogey on the par-5 16th to slip two shots back.

“I just wanted to keep the ball dry today,” Scanlon said. “On the last five holes, I definitely played it a lot safer than I would ever want to. I was trying to feel out how the other players were playing in my group. I kind of knew that even-par for two rounds was going to be a really good score.”

With a boost from the 200 points earned with this victory, Scanlon moved up to seventh in the season-long point standings for Minnesota Assistant PGA professionals.

In addition to his work at Forest Hills and as co-founder of the North Star Professional Golf Tour, Scanlon serves as an assistant coach for the Stillwater boys’ golf team.

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at [email protected]