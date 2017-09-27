A slab-built bowl by Glynnis Lessing, who will be offering a special workshop in the Ceramics Studio at The Phipps on Saturday, Oct. 14. (Submitted photo)

Surface decoration workshop with ceramic artist Glynnis Lessing

A Surface Decoration Workshop: Make a Faux Bois Plate, offered by Glynnis Lessing of Northfield, Minn., will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

Lessing will begin this workshop with a presentation about her work and demonstration of the techniques she uses to make a slab covered with slip and “stretch” the image to create a faux bois (fake wood grain) texture. Each participant will then make his/her own slab and cut it into a plate shape. These will be bisque-fired and clear-glazed by Phipps ceramics staff, and ready to be picked up two weeks later.

Lessing became interested in clay at age 9 when she learned to throw from a Japanese potter at Carleton College. This began a lifelong love of ceramics. She made pots in high school, working for a potter, and at the University of Minnesota to earn her B.F.A. Lessing moved to Chicago to work and raise a family, and began working and teaching at Lillstreet Art Center. In 2008, she started participating in shows and art fairs on a full-time basis. She eventually moved back to Minnesota in 2012 to teach at the Northern Clay Center. Lessing’s studio is in her grandfather’s old milking parlor on the ancestral farm where she now lives with her family, surrounded by their small flock of chickens, the trees her grandfather planted, and the fertile earth.

An exhibition of Lessing’s work will be on view in the Atrium Gallery Sept. 15 – Oct. 22. Meet the artist at a free public reception on Friday, September 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The fee for this workshop is $44, including all materials and supplies. For more information or to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center.

Digital photography class

A Beginning Digital Photography class, for ages 14 through adult, will be offered on Tuesdays, Oct. 3-24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

This four-week class provides a basic understanding of aperture, shutter speed, and ISO, and their roles in creating a balanced exposure. The class also will cover depth of field and its use in the composition of a photograph. The goal of this class is to teach students to begin seeing their environment in such a way that will yield photographs with good composition suitable for framing.

Instructor Bob Lyksett holds a bachelor’s degree in photography and has worked as a news photographer for the ABC affiliate in Salt Lake City. He has been a photography instructor for the Park City School District in Utah, and enjoys photographing sports of all kinds along with anything to do with the outdoors. To see Lyksett’s work, go to boblyksettphotography.com.

The fee for this class is $99. For more information or to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715.386.2305, or stop by the center.

Stand-Up Comedy Showcase Oct. 5

A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, hosted by comedian Scott Novotny, will be performed on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

This showcase is the culmination of a stand-up comedy class offered by Novotny at the center. Novotny comments, “Ever thought of trying your hand at stand-up comedy? That’s exactly what these students of all ages are preparing to do as they launch their comedy careers. Come enjoy and support the next Phyllis Diller, Rodney Dangerfield, or Jay Leno.”

A professional comedian for over 30 years, Novotny has appeared on “Comedy Central,” MTV, and “America’s Funniest People.” He is also a former company member of Dudley Riggs’ Brave New Workshop, appeared at the Minnesota State Fair and The Corn Palace, is an award-winning writer, and was the founder and artistic director of The Comedy Cabaret, the first comedy club in Minnesota. He has also taught improvisation and stand-up comedy classes for over 30 years as well. Graduating from Gustavus Adolphus College, Novotny majored in theater/speech and English, and has directed and acted in numerous theatrical and film productions.

General admission tickets are $12 for this PG 13-rated performance in the Black Box Theater. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

Phipps Children’s Theater auditions Oct. 9, 10

The Phipps Children’s Theater will hold auditions for area students in grades 7-9 for “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” by Charles M. Schulz, based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer, by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson, on Monday and Tuesday, October 9 and 10, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis. Actors may schedule an audition time by going to ThePhipps.org. Callbacks will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12, 6-8:30 p.m.

The classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation, in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the “Peanuts” gang discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Students auditioning as actors will be asked to: read from the script; do some improvisation; and sing the first verse and chorus from “America the Beautiful.” Those auditioning should wear clothes and footwear that allow them to move freely, and bring a photo and a list of all conflicts they may have during the rehearsal period.

Students in grades 7-9 may audition to be members of the pit orchestra on Thursday, Oct. 12, 6-7 p.m. Musicians must have at least 2-3 years’ experience playing their chosen instrument and should come prepared to play at least 16-32 measures of a prepared piece on that instrument.

Rehearsals will begin Monday, October 16 on weeknights, except Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., as well as some weekend afternoons, with extended times during the final week of rehearsal. Nine performances will be given Dec. 8-17 on Fridays and Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., as well as Sundays at 2 p.m. on the main stage.

There will be a $40 performance fee for each actor or musician selected, which is due at the first rehearsal/parents meeting. Scholarships are available if needed.

Director/choreographer Tami Provencher has been working in Twin Cities theater for over 20 years. She directed “The Adventures of a Comic Book Artist,” “Little Luncheonette of Terror,” and “Once Upon a Crime: The Trial of Goldilocks” at The Phipps. She has choreographed and directed at Lake Middle School in Woodbury, where she is the theater director. Provencher has also choreographed for Morris Park Players. She spent 14 years as a drama instructor and director with StageCoach Theatre Arts and StageTime Studios in St. Paul. In addition, she has performed and taught in schools as part of a children’s theater repertory company and as a theater and dance artist-in-residence in the five-state area with SteppingStone and Stages Theatres.

Music director Ezelda Hasapopoulos was the music director for “Into the Woods,” “Pinkalicious,” and several other musicals at The Phipps; “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” with Woodbury Community Theatre; and has been a vocal and orchestral music teacher for over 15 years in the Hudson area, Woodbury, and St. Paul. She is also an accomplished composer and performer.

Rockin’ Brass Band

Brio Brass will perform fluid ballads, pop of every era, show tunes, funky rock, and lots of jazz on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

Brio Brass has delighted and entertained audiences throughout the Twin Cities area since 1999. Featuring over 50 musicians, Brio Brass is a non-traditional, rockin’ brass band.

Program selections may include “America,” “A Time for Love,” “Baby Elephant Walk,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Coconut Champagne,” “Dancing Men,” “Elk’s Parade,” “Evergreen,” “Georgia on my Mind,” “Get Lucky,” “Gonna Fly Now,” “Here’s that Rainy Day,” “Jump, Jive, and Wail,” “Pennies from Heaven,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most,” and “Work Song.”

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students of any age. Discounts are available by purchasing season tickets. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

Experiencing clay class for teens, adults

Experiencing Clay, a three-week class for beginning and intermediate students, will be offered Tuesdays, Oct. 31 – Nov. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the Ceramics Studio at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

Students will gain firsthand experience as they learn multiple ceramic-making techniques, including wheel-throwing, hand-building functional pottery, and creating sculpture using a variety of methods. The class size is limited to nine.

The class fee is $69, which includes all materials and supplies. For more information or to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center.