Column: Hand me a cape

Marny Stebbins (Photo courtesy of Shelly Kryzer Photography)

I have a magnet on my refrigerator that say, “Looking for a blessing not in disguise.” My mother gave it to me after a particularly busy month of Emergency Room visits. This month, she suggested I inquire about an ER punch card, where we could earn the 10th visit free, not unlike my favorite coffee shop.

“Maybe they could throw in an x-ray or two. Seems like a reasonable show of gratitude for so much business.”

My mother is particularly skilled at coaching me to laugh instead of cry – it is her way of telling me I am strong enough to handle life’s hiccups, big and small. Sometimes we just need someone else to remind us of our own strength – hand us our cape, if you will.

We have been lucky, our ER visits have typically been in response to accidental clumsiness, not life-threatening injuries with permanent repercussions.

We bumped the edge of the monkey bars – hiccup.

We slipped on the edge of the pool – hiccup.

We pirouetted too quickly in the foyer – hiccup.

Last week, we failed to balance on top of a soccer ball and fell into the grass – hiccup.

Parents try their best to protect our children from all sort of pending threats, but it is seemingly impossible to protect them from their own clumsiness. I fear it is hereditary and someday they may just have to learn how to pick themselves up from the Target parking lot with a scraped forehead and a carton of broken eggs and keep walking to their car. And avoid any type of stage while dancing. Or even walking.

My nine year old daughter has proven herself the most accident prone and I’m convinced it has something to do with her ever-stretching legs. She is like a baby gazelle, determined to run with speed, but unable to keep her long legs underneath her body. Once she masters balance, she will be a wonder to behold.

But, this week I watched my gazelle cry in a hospital bed and clutch her arm to her chest. Again.

Three years ago, as a tiny little kindergartner, she broke the same arm and ended up in surgery with pins and multiple casts and splints and gory x-rays. It was a messy break and a long recovery and I knew, as she looked up at me with a tear-streaked face, we were both fearing a repeated story. And there was absolutely nothing I could do.

Is there anything harder than watching your child in pain and waiting for lab or x-ray results? Time could not move any slower than these long minutes while you wait helplessly at their bedside. I’m telling you it does not matter how old or tall they grow, when they are in a hospital bed, they are my baby and I am emotionally exhausted by my biological need to scoop them up and run for the hills and feed them banana bread. After so many visits, one would think it gets easier to witness, but it never does. Mother and baby bear. Every. Single. Time.

I fight the urge to make her promises – it won’t hurt soon, it will be over soon and the x-rays will tell us what we need to know. Of course, I cannot guarantee any of this with certainty. I cannot give her anything, which I might argue, is the absolute hardest thing for a mother: uselessness.

All I can do is whisper, “You are my brave girl and you can do hard things.”

To which she nods her head, “yes.”

I can hand her her cape. Just as my mother has done, sometimes, all we can do is remind each other of our strength and promise to stay close by. Maybe, at the end of the day, our faith in them is greatest gift we can share. Faith and a trip through McDonalds drive-thru on the way home.

Some lessons only come in disguise – and even for these – I am grateful.

Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.