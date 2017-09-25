Margery “Marge” A. Claessens

Marge Claessens, age 80, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Marge was born on September 11, 1937, in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Tony and Rose (Terrian) Hammerling. She was the oldest of five siblings and a graduate of Central High School in ND. She moved to the Twin Cities where she met John Claessens on a blind date. They were married in August of 1958, and lived in White Bear Lake, MN before moving to Stillwater, to raise their five children. Marge was employed for many years by Cub foods, the Stillwater School District, and Hazelden. A consummate mother and homemaker, Marge was an excellent cook and relished in hosting festive, family gatherings to celebrate any occasion. She was an avid gardener and her “happy place” was the family lake home in Knife River, on the North shore of Lake Superior. She was an active cheerleader at endless sporting events in which her children and grandchildren participated, and was fondly adopted by many of their teammates as “G-ma Marge.” Marge was an avid reader – of newspapers, mysteries, biographies and even books about baseball heroes. She excelled at crossword puzzles and loved playing board/card games at family gatherings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Mary Ellen Kilmer and Connie Mutcher of Grand Forks, ND.

She is survived by her husband John, children Mary Ness of Stillwater, MN, Laura (Mike) Day of Hudson, WI, Claudia (Reenie) Claessens of White Bear Lake, MN, Peter (Stacey) Claessens of Roberts, WI, and Emilie (Theron) Claessens of St. Paul, MN; as well as her thirteen grandchildren, Nick, Cassie, James, Nathan, Taye, Tylieann, Theron (TJ), Tariah, Teo, Thadius, Trae, Thea, and Terel. She is also survived by her siblings Patricia (Bob) Lund of Grand Forks, ND and Tony Hammerling of Pensacola, FL; and many nieces and nephews. She was profoundly loved by all, and will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, September 29, followed by a memorial celebration service at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN 55082. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Split Rock Lighthouse / MN Historical Society (3713 Split Rock Lighthouse Rd., Two Harbors, MN 55616 – [email protected]), or to the Marine Community Library (121 Judd Street, Marine-on-St. Croix, MN 55047) to further her love of the lighthouse and reading for all.

