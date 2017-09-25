Evelyn V. Peterson

Age 101, died on September 23, 2017

Preceded in death by husband, Franklin; daughter, Nan; her parents; and best friend, Dorothy.Survived by children, Roger (Darlene), Gary (Suzanne), Jeff (Sharon) and Jodi (Kim) Olson; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; sister, Betty Beety; and many nieces and nephews.Service Monday, October 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 N. Fourth St., Stillwater. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Special thanks to the caring staff at Croixdale. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church.