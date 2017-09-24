Girls swimming and diving: Ponies crush Forest Lake in conference dual

FOREST LAKE — Stillwater finished 1-2 in the opening event and never looked back while pulling away for a 94-82 Suburban East Conference girls’ swimming and diving victory on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Southwest Junior High School.

The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 3-0) remained in control throughout as nine difficult athletes recorded a first-place finish. Stillwater also swept all three relays.

“They only have a six-lane pool so we limited athletes to two events and we kind of moved kids around,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “You don’t see a whole lot that way because with 90 kids you’re going to run out of room.”

Stillwater received first-place finishes from Annika Johns (200 freestyle), Schuyler DuPont (200 individual medley), Eva Johns (50 freestyle), Peyton Classon (diving), Malaina Fragnito (100 butterfly), Asia Neuman (100 freestyle), Rachel Duerr (500 freestyle), Sydney Rogness (100 backstroke) and Sandy Liu (100 breastroke).

The Ponies were scheduled to face Cretin-Derham Hall in a conference dual meet on Sept. 21 and will compete in the Gold Division of the highly regarded Minneapolis South Invitational at the University of Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 23.

“We’ll find out more this Saturday,” Luke said. “It’s a good field.”

The Ponies will also compete with a JV team in the Bronze Division on Saturday.

Stillwater 94, Forest Lake 82

200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Bella Chau, Dorothy Chislett, Schuyler DuPont and Keaton Koenig) 2:00.13; 2. Stillwater (Avery Wright, Sandy Liu, Asia Neuman and Hannah Dettmann) 2:00.92.

200 freestyle — 1. Annika Johns (St) 2:04.36; 2. Lily Mayek (St) 2:05.83; 4. Summer Jack (St) 2:13.21.

200 individual medley — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 2:16.29; 2. Keaton Koenig (St) 2:23.17; 4. Sydney Dettmann (St) 2:33.27.

50 freestyle — 1. Eva Johns (St) 26.61; 2. Ciana Fragnito (St) 26.92; 5. Malaina Fragnito (St) 27.71.

Diving — 1. Peyton Classon (St) 212.10; 4. Emily Kranz (St) 172.75; 5. Taylor Gregg (St) 152.80.

100 butterfly — 1. Malaina Fragnito (St) 1:04.65; 2. Hannah Dettmann (St) 1:06.01; 3. Maddy Tibbetts (St) 1:10.73.

100 freestyle — 1. Asia Neuman (St) 55.90; 2. Eva Johns (St) 57.89; 4. Grace Sneden (St) 1:03.16.

500 freestyle — 1. Rachel Duerr (St) 5:47.36; 2. Summer Jack (St) 5:52.68; 3. Annika Fredeen (St) 5:53.87.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Annika Johns, Luci Miller, Hannah Dettmann and Lily Mayek) 1:47.36; 4. Stillwater (Katherine Eisenbrandt, Lucy DuPont, Caroline Reed and Ellie Speedling) 1:56.05.

100 backstroke — 1. Sydney Rogness (St) 1:02.39; 3. Avery Wright (St) 1:07.59; 4. Bella Chau (St) 1:07.97.

100 breastroke — 1. Sandy Liu (St) 1:11.86; 2. Dorothy Chislett (St) 1:14.75; 4. Caroline Reed (St) 1:19.08.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Grace Sneden, Allie Kobilka, Catherine Trom and Anika Wright) 4:11.66; 2. Stillwater (Erin Wurgler, Rubie Ballantyne, Emma Sneden and Sydney Peterson) 4:18.70.