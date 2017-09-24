Boys cross country: Stillwater finishes second at Heartland Classic

AMES, Iowa — Minnesota rivals Stillwater and Edina battled in the Heartland Classic boys’ cross country invitational on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Iowa State Cross Country Course. The Hornets held off Stillwater 84-100 to prevail in a rugged 32-team field that included many of the same teams from several states who will compete again in the Nike Heartland Regional in November for a spot at nationals.

St. Thomas Aquinas finished third behind the Ponies with a score of 152 and Dowling Catholic was fourth with 178 points.

Edina and Stillwater are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the Minnesota state coaches poll.

“It’s a meet we geared up for and adjusted our whole training pattern for,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “There were pretty much all of the good teams there except for Wayzata and they didn’t need to go because they’re the second best team in the country. It was definitely an important focus of our schedule and it was a great trip.”

Junior Addison Stansbury clipped Edina’s Maxwell Manley after a spirited battle for second place behind individual medalist Matt Carmody of Dowling Catholic, who covered the course in 15:42.9. Stansbury (15:51.8) finished just two-tenths of a second ahead of Manley (15:52.0).

“He’s a prize fighter,” Christensen said of Stansbury. “He takes a punch and he delivers a punch, he just will not go down. He and Manley went toe-to-toe for the last mile-and-a-half. It was phenomenal to watch him — it was one of the better duals I’ve ever seen with one our guys. They kept delivering punches to one another and neither would back down and that’s how the raced the last mile-and-a-half.”

The bigger impact on the team scoring, however, came from Edina’s next two finishers as Owen Gage (16:29.5) and Bradley Squarek (16:38.6) finished 13th and 17th — ahead of Stillwater’s next finisher Lars Dewall, who placed 20th in a time of 16:45.1. Lucas Selman of Edina finished just one spot back in 21st place with a time of 16:45.2.

“Our second runner just has to get better,” Christensen said. “No. 2 is definitely where we’re hurting, but it wasn’t because Lars ran poorly. He ran great.”

Dewall’s performance was impressive when you consider how he was feeling the night before the race.

“Lars was the sickest of the bunch and we debated whether to run him, but he did a magnificent job,” Christensen said. “He ran fabulous. That was a spectacular race for a guy who was stuffed up and couldn’t eat the night before. He really ran great on Saturday.”

Ben Wicklund was Stillwater’s No. 3 finisher in 23rd place with a time of 16:46.2 and Joe Hesse-Withbroe (16:48.6) followed in 26th. Jack DeGonda completed the scoring in 29th place with a time of 16:50.8, one spot ahead of Edina’s final scorer Willem Gokemeijer (16:54.9).

“They ran hard,” Christensen said. “All seven really ran hard and there’s no question that they gave everything they had. They had good race strategy and were moving well throughout the race. Jack DeGonda and Ben, they were right in there. Like anything in sports, it’s how you close and how you finish. We pretty much stayed the same over the last half mile with Edina. They didn’t really get by us or we didn’t lose anything.”

Ethan Vargas finished 64th with a time of 17:22.6, which made him the second fastest freshman in the race. Stillwater senior Noah Johnson did not finish the race and was later diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot which will cause him to miss the rest of the season.

“We just got beat by Edina, there’s no way else to put it,” Christensen said. “It looks like it puts us third in the regional, which is a tough spot to be in, but it is Sept. 15 and not Nov. 13. We’ve got some time to try to change things, but both Wayzata and Edina are not teams that fall back. You’ve got to do something super human to catch them because you don’t expect them to lose a notch. We just have to be getting better and better.

“We’re doing all of the big things as well as Wayzata and Edina are doing, but we just seem to not be doing the little things well. We’ve been in this same spot since 2012. Until we get those straightened out, it’s just going to be a struggle.”

Team standings

1. Edina 84; 2. Stillwater 100; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas 152; 4. Dowling Catholic 178; 5. Lincoln Southwest 202; 6. Papillion-La Vista South 210; 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 237; 8. Johnston 272; 9. Hempstead 276; 10. Fremont 316; 11. Valley 364; 12. Ankeny Centennial 369; 13. Iowa City High 388; 14. Waukee 396; 15. Iowa City West 396; 16. Blue Valley Southwest 414; 17. Linn-Mar 429; 18. Gilbert 429; 19. Omaha Central 451; 20. Shawnee Mission Northwest 480; 21. Sioux City North 569; 22. Roosevelt 594; 23. Indianola 607; 24. Gretna 632; 25. Marion 656; 26. Theodore Roosevelt 662; 27. Shawnee Mission South 667; 28. Blue Valley West 695; 29. Abraham Lincoln 737; 30. Pella 820; 31. Des Moines Hoover 965; 32. Des Moines North 1,038.

Top 5

1. Matt Carmody (Dowling Catholic) 15:42.9; 2. Addison Stansbury (Stillwater) 15:51.8; 3. Maxwell Manley (Edina) 15:52.0; 4. Jacob Ralston (Papillion-La Vista South) 15:58.8; 5. Jeremy Fopma (Marion) 16:05.9..

Stillwater results

2. Addison Stansbury 15:51.8; 20. Lars Dewall 16:45.1; 23. Ben Wicklund 16:46.2; 26. Joe Hesse-Withbroe 16:48.6; 29. Jack DeGonda 16:50.8; 64. Ethan Vargas 17:22.6; Noah Johnson, DNF.

Ponies 6th at Rochester

At Rochester, with its top seven runners scheduled to run in Iowa two days later, Stillwater ran it’s next-best lineup in the Rochester Mayo Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Eastwood Golf Course. The Ponies won the Faribault Invitational with a similar lineup the previous week, but struggled to a sixth-place finish against a somewhat stronger field in Rochester.

Red Wing, which is ranked 12th in the state coaches poll, posted a winning score of 50 to outlast ninth-ranked Rosemount, which was the runner-up with 85 points.

Stillwater totaled 186 points to also finish behind Winona (114), La Crosse Logan (154) and Owatonna (180).

“At times you have to fight off the I don’t belong here feeling. I could have probably in hindsight done a better job of helping them through that,” Christensen said. “Rosemount and Red Wing are two good teams, but the other teams who beat us we had beaten at Faribault easily. Part of it was running two varsities and you run out of depth. I ran out of depth.”

Less than 15 seconds separated Stillwater’s top four finishers, led by Max Korth in 25th place with a time of 17:52. Matt Payne (18:00) and Jacob Ring (18:01) finished 28th and 29th while Jared Brandt was not far behind in 32nd place with a time of 18:06.

Will Seck completed the scoring in 72nd place with a time of 18:55.

“They just seemed overwhelmed by the whole situations,” Christensen said. “Part of being overwhelmed was lackluster race strategy. They plotted to go out slow and catch them at the end. That works to a certain extent but not that drastic.”

• Led by runner-up Dylan Olson (18:34), the Ponies placed three runners in the top seven to edge Rosemount 55-56 to claim the title in the JV race. Eric Norton (18:52) and Isaac McDowell (18:52) finished sixth and seventh to help pace Stillwater.

Stillwater finished seventh out of 11 teams in the C race.

Team standings

1. Red Wing 50; 2. Rosemount 85; 3. Winona 114; 4. La Crosse Logan 154; 5. Owatonna 180; 6. Stillwater 186; 7. Eastview 187; 8. Austin 223; 9. Rochester Century 243; 10. Rochester Mayo 280; 11. Northfield 286; 12. Faribault 318; 13. Albert Lea 323; 14. Hastings 326; 15. Rochester John Marshall 368; 16. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 421; 17. Onalaska 475; 18. La Crescent 487; 19. Pine Island 576; 20. Luverne 594; 21. Wabasha-Kellogg 605; 22. Winona Cotter 667; 23. Stewartville 668; 24. Schaeffer Academy 704; 25. Rochester Lourdes 724; 26. Chatfield 733; 27. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 864.

Stillwater results

25. Max Korth 17:52.38; 28. Matt Payne 18:00.66; 29. Jacob Ring 18:01.43; 32. Jared Brandt 18:06.65; 72. Will Seck 18:55.76; 81. Alex Vagle 18:55.76; 123. Johann Noer 19:54.02. Individual medalist — Luke Labatte (Ros) 16:36.41.