Girls soccer: Stillwater wins fourth straight in conference play

FOREST LAKE — Stillwater reeled off its fourth consecutive Suburban East Conference girls’ soccer victory on Tuesday, Sept. 19, a convincing 10-2 victory at Forest Lake.

The Ponies (4-0-0 SEC, 6-1-1) have played well since dropping a 2-1 nonconference decision at Mahtomedi on Sept. 5, ouscoring their opponents by a combined 17-2 during that span.

“At this point after Forest Lake, we’re exactly halfway through the season,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “I think after the Mahtomedi loss we’ve been improving every game. Our defense is still solid and we’re finding some opportunities to score goals. We have a rough schedule the next couple of weeks and the better teams coming up so that will put us in a good position to make a run through the playoffs.”

The 10th-ranked Ponies join White Bear Lake (4-0, 7-2) atop the conference standings, but after hosting Woodbury on Sept. 21, face three of the top teams to close out the league schedule. East Ridge, Mounds View and White Bear Lake are a combined 10-1 in conference play.

Stillwater was dominant against the Rangers (0-4, 1-8), who have been outscored 33-3 this season.

Hannah Beech and Olivia Knox scored in the 14th and 15th minute to start the scoring and the Ponies built a 6-1 lead by halftime. Beech finished with four goals and an assist to lead the charge, but seven different players collected at least one point.

Forest Lake scored in the 29th minute to pull within 2-1, but the Ponies responded with four goals during a seven-minute stretch before the intermission. Beech scored twice during that surge, while Julia Bernard and Megan Howard tallied a goal each.

“We talked about playing quicker and moving the ball a lot more, which we did a better job with tonight,” Huber said. “It was a lot of goals and at least we were looking to go forward and have some shots, so it gave us some confidence to score some goals.”

Lexi Huber, Beech, Dara Andringa and Ava Pagnucco each notched a goal in the second half as Stillwater stretched its lead.

“Only one was off a corner kick, so throughout the run of play we were scoring some goals,” Huber said. “We had some good goals and it was good to get some people in today.”

The Ponies held a 25-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Stillwater 6 4 — 10

Forest Lake 1 2 — 2

St — 14:00 — Hannah Beech

St — 15:00 — Olivia Knox (Beech)

FL — 29:00 — NA

St — 31:00 — Beech

St — 33:00 — Julia Bernard (Dara Andringa)

St — 35:00 — Beech (Bernard)

St — 38:00 — Megan Howard

St — 45:00 — Lexi Huber

St — 47:00 — Beech (Huber)

St — 48:00 — Andringa

FL — 57:00 — Carly Walker

St — 72:00 — Ava Pagnucco

Shots on goal — St: 25; FL: 3.

Corner kicks — St: 4; FL: 0.

Fouls — St: 5; FL: 6.

Goalie saves — St: Evie Kohn 0 and Ali Kratzke 1; FL: Morgan Slowinski 15.

Stillwater 3, Roseville 0

At Roseville, Halle Peterson gave the Ponies a 1-0 lead and Olivia Knox expanded the lead as Stillwater recorded its third straight shutout in conference play with a 3-0 triumph over Roseville on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Peterson scored on a corner kick in the 29th minute on an assist by Dara Andringa. Knox scored late in the first half and added her second goal 11 minutes into the second half as the Ponies built a three-goal cushion.

Stillwater also had three goals called back, once for having too many players on the field and two more times for being offsides.

It was a good sign for the Ponies, who have scored many of their goals corner kicks and other set plays this season.

“Roseville is a decent team and we played pretty well,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “We had some good goals and good opportunities and more than anything we like creating opportunities in the flow of play.

The Ponies outshot the Raiders 22-1. Evie Kohn and Ali Kratzke combined on the shutout.

“Our midfield was kind of dominating the game,” Huber said. “(Roseville) did not have a lot of offensive opportunities.”

Stillwater 2 1 — 3

Roseville 0 0 — 0

St — 29:00 — Halle Peterson (Dara Andringa)

St — 39:00 — Olivia Knox

St — 51:00 — Knox (Lexi Huber)

Shots on goal — St: 22; Ros: 1.

Corner kicks — St: 4; Ros: 0.

Fouls — St: 5; Ros: 6.

Goalie saves — St: Evie Kohn 1 and Ali Kratzke 0; Ros: NA 19.