Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-3242

In Re: Estate of

Lindie L. Martin,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 26, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 14949 – 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota,.-on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedents Will dated August 20, 2013, and for the appointment of Twyla D. Martin, whose address is 22533 Meadowbrook Avenue North, Scandia, Minnesota, as personal representative of the Decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: July 31, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ William B. Ekstrom,

Judge of District Court

/s/ Lexie Routt,

Court Administrator/Deputy

RICHARD D. HAWKE

Attorney at Law

MN# 42614

2345 Rice Street, Suite 165

St. Paul, MN 55113

Telephone: 651-482-9933

Facsimile: 651-482-8259

e-mail: [email protected]

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 22, 29, 2017

734882