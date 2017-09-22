Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION

FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT (INTESTATE)
STATE OE MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 82-PR-17-3992
In Re: Estate of
Warren D. Madigan,
Decedents.
Judith A. Kavanagh, (Petitioner), has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on November 14, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Washington County Courthouse, 14949 – 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota on this petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petitions must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petitions are proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petitions will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.
Dated: September 18, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Ellen Maas
Judge of District Court
/s/ Elizabeth Olson
Court Administrator/Deputy
Attorney for Petitioner:
Gene E. Adkins (#20951x)
Hitchcock Law Firm, PLLC
The Barrister Building
1465 Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Telephone (651) 771-3401
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
September 22, 29, 2017
735444