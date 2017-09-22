Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Dated: June 16, 2017

YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

1. Default has occurred in the conditions of the Mortgage dated March 7, 2014, executed by Opinion Brewing Company, LLC, as Mortgagor to Merchants Bank, National Association, as Mortgagee and filed for record on March 10, 2014 as Document Number 1227309 in the Office of the County Recorder Registrar of Titles for Washington County, Minnesota. The land described in the Mortgage is registered land.

2. The Mortgage has been assigned as follows: Not Applicable

3. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was: $ 200,000.00

4. No action or proceeding at law is now pending to recover the debt secured by the mortgage, or any part thereof.

5. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes. The requisites of Minn. Stat 580.02 have been satisfied.

6. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage is: $ 185,984.16

7. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the land described as follows:

EXHIBIT A

Legal Description

File No. 13-19770

Lot Two (2), and all of Lot Three (3), In Block One (1), of RED ROCK VILLAS, as surveyed and platted and now on file in the office of the Registrar of Titles of Washington County, Minnesota. TOGETHER WITH an easement for ingress and egress over and across the West 2.20 feet of the North 100.00 feet of Lot 1, Block 1, RED ROCK VILLAS.

Lot Five (5) and Lot Six (6), lying easterly of the southerly extension of the east line of Lot 4, all in Block One (1), RED ROCK VILLAS, as surveyed and platted and now on file in the office of the Registrar of Titles of Washington County.

The West One-half (W14) of Lot Eighteen (18) in Block One (1), of RED ROCK VILLAS, as surveyed and platted and now on file in the office of the Registrar of Titles of Washington County, Minnesota.

The West One-half (W Y2) of Lot Twenty (20), Block One (1), and West One-half (W1/2) of Lot Nineteen (19), Block One (1), all in RED ROCK VILLAS, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Registrar of Titles in and for Washington County, Minnesota.

AND TOGETHER WITH:

An easement for ingress and egress over and across the Northerly 15.00 feet of Lot 15, the Westerly 15.00 feet of Lots 16 and 17 and over and across that part of Lot 16 lying Southwesterly of the following described line: Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Lot 16; thence Westerly, along the South line of said Lot 16, a distance of 103.3 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence Northwesterly, deflecting at an angle of 45 degrees with said South line to the West line of said Lot 16 and there terminating. All being a part of Block 1, RED ROCK VILLAS, on file and of record in the office of the Registrar of Titles, Washington County, Minnesota.

INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT

An easement for ingress and egress purposes over, under and across those parts of Lots 3, 4, 5 and 6, Block 1, RED ROCK VILLAS, as surveyed and platted and now on file in the office of the Registrar of Titles of Washington County, Minnesota described as follows:

The easterly 2.00 feet of said Lot 4; the easterly 2.00 feet of those parts of said Lots 5 and 6 which lie westerly of the southerly extension of the east line of said Lot 4; the westerly 20.00 feet of said Lot 3; and the westerly 20.00 feet of those parts of Lots 5 and 6, said Block 1, which lie easterly of the southerly extension of the east line of said Lot 4. will be sold by the County Sheriff of Washington County, Minnesota, at public auction on August 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., at the lobby of the Washington County Law Enforcement Building, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082.

8. The street address of the property is: 374 21st Street, Newport, MN 55055. The tax parcel identification number is: 26.028.22.44.0140.

9. The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat 58.02 Subd. 30. The name of the residential mortgage servicer and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat 58.02 is: Merchants Bank, National Association

10. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagors personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months after the date of sale.

11. THE TIME. ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

12. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND THE IDENTITY OF THE CREDITOR WILL NOT BE AFFECTED BY THIS FORECLOSURE PROCEEDING.

13. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on February 15, 2018.

MERCHANTS BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Attorney for Mortgagee

Mark A. Merchlewitz

BENSON & MERCHLEWITZ

74 West Third Street

Winona, MN 55987

(507)454-3752

By: /s/ Mark A. Merchlewitz

Attorney-in-Fact for Mortgagee

STATE OF MINNESOTA }

}ss.

COUNTY OF WINONA }

The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me this 16th day of June, 2017, by Mark A Merchlewitz, Attorney-in-Fact for Merchants Bank, National Association, Mortgagee.

/s/ Kristine K. Teske,

PERSON TAKING ACKNOWLEDGMENT

THIS INSTRUMENT WAS DRAFTED BY:

Mark A. Merchlewitz

BENSON & MERCHLEWITZ

74 West Third Street

Winona, MN 55987

507-454-3752

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

June 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28, August 4, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until September 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. with said property to be sold by the County Sheriff of Washington County, Minnesota, at public auction at the Lobby of the Washington County Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd St. North, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the Mortgagor must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 19, 2018.

Dated: August 14, 2017

MERCHANTS BANK,

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

/s/ Mark A. Merchlewitz

By: Mark A. Merchlewitz

Mark A. Merchlewitz

BENSON & MERCHLEWITZ

74 West Third Street

Winona, MN 55987

(507) 454-3752

Attorney-in-Fact for Mortgagee

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

August 18, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until October 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. with said property to be sold by the County Sheriff of Washington County, Minnesota, at public auction at the Lobby of the Washington County Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd St. North, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the Mortgagor must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on April 19, 2018.

Dated: September 19, 2017

MERCHANTS BANK,

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Mark A. Merchlewitz

BENSON & MERCHLEWITZ

/s/ Mark A. Merchlewitz

By: Mark A. Merchlewitz

74 West Third Street

Winona, MN 55987

(507) 454-3752

Attorney-in-Fact for Mortgagee

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 22, 2017

735755