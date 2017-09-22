Girls cross country: Ponies top field at Mayo Invitational

ROCHESTER — On the heels of a second-place finish at Faribault the previous week, the Stillwater girls’ cross country team kept the momentum going with a victory in the Rochester Mayo Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Eastwood Golf Course. The Ponies posted a winning score of 102 to outlast runner-up Rochester Century (111) and third-place Onalaska (126).

Rosemount (140), which is ranked 12th in the state coaches poll, and 11th-ranked Red Wing (160) followed in fourth and fifth.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Stillwater coach Dawn Podolske, who could not remember the last time the Ponies won a larger meet like this. “Not only did our varsity do well, but our JV and C race teams did well. It lets you know that hard work pays off.”

Analee Weaver set the pace for Stillwater in sixth place with a time of 20:22 and seventh-grader Avery Braunhauser was next in 14th place with a time of 20:54.

Ten seconds was all that separated Stillwater’s next five runners, led by Annie Kiolbasa (21:23), Elsa Huckels (21:29) and Jenna Schwingler (21:29) in 29th through 31st place. Lindsey Purrington followed close behind in 33rd place with a time of 21:30 and Lizzie Campbell was 37th in a time of 21:33.

“Ana Weaver has shown she can step up,” Podolske said. “Avery joined us late to begin with and she certainly has a lot of talent and that core pack just ran together nicely. You’re always going to have those 10 kids ahead of you, but we came through in that pack and they did a really nice job. They really ran well together. The kids were hot and it was a hilly course, but there were no complaints and they just did a nice job and pulled through with it.

“It was a tough week because it was so hot and humid, but they really competed and had nice races.”

After finishing fifth in the season opener, which was a shorter race, the Ponies placed second at Faribault and notched a rare victory at Rochester.

“We’re a fairly deep team so if somebody has some problems the next person steps up and we can keep on going,” Podolske said. “More than any other time, this is a group effort. They’re working at it really hard together and during the long runs they’re out there trying to push one another. It’s a huge change from the past where you have two or three that want to get after it. We have 15 kids that are really pushing one another.”

The Ponies are scheduled to compete at the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday, Sept. 23.

“Now we’re going to see some of the schools in our conference and section and those are the teams we have to beat at the end. We’re continuing to improve and we’re still relatively healthy so we’re in good shape there.”

• Rana Kraftson (22:11) finished third while teammates Bethany Olson (22:22) and Libby Tuttle (23:13) placed fourth and sixth to help lead Stillwater to a second-place finish in the JV race. Rosemount finished with 40 points to outlast the Ponies (44) in the 14-team field.

Sofia Johnson ran to a runner-up finish in the 2.5-kilometer C race with a time of 11:15 as Stillwater posted a winning score of 38, which was eight points better than second-place Red Wing (46).

Team standings

1. Stillwater 102; 2. Rochester Century 111; 3. Onalaska 126; 4. Rosemount 140; 5. Red Wing 160; 6. Winona Cotter 161; 7. Stewartville 220; 8. Faribault 250; 9. Luverne 255; 10. Owatonna 278; 11. Eastview 288; 12. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 313; 13. Austin 313; 14. Northfield 331; 15. Rochester Mayo 382; 16. La Crosse Logan 386; 17. Winona 448; 18. Rochester John Marshall 465; 19. Chatfield 486; 20. Pine Island 528; 21. Rochester Lourdes 557; 22. La Crescent 668; 23. Burnsville 676; 24. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 678.

Stillwater results

6. Analee Weaver 20:22.01; 14. Avery Braunhauser 20:54.93; 29. Annie Kiolbasa 21:23.68; 30. Elsa Huckels 21:29.06; 31. Jenna Schwingler 21:29.38; 33. Lindsey Purrington 21:30.56; 37. Lizzie Campbell 21:33.80. Individual medalist — Grace Ping (WC) 18:16.63.