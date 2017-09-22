Free corn maze offers 4 weeks of family fun starting Sept. 16

For the third year, a Lake Elmo church is offering the community free, family-friendly fun in the form of a corn maze opening this weekend.

Work on the maze at Rockpoint Church, located south of Highway 36 between Keats and Lake Elmo Avenue, began months ago, with corn planting and mowing a pattern into the corn.

“It takes a team of people to not only plan out the design and look of the corn maze, but … the ongoing upkeep,” said Luke Garvey, communications director for Rockpoint. “You mow it every week to make sure that the actual maze part is forming the right way.”

Periodic drone flyovers ensured the 2-acre maze took shape properly.

“It gets better every year,” Garvey said. “When you get in there, you can get lost in there. It’s a lot of fun. Obviously you always find your way out, but it’s never the same each year.”

The idea for the maze sprang from the church’s fall festival, which began in 2014 as a free community event. The next year, the maze was created to serve as one of the festival’s main features. Because the maze required so much effort, the church decided it should be open more than just the day of the festival.

Garvey said the church is looking to add value to the community at large.

“We as a church have just been looking for ways to be more intentional in the community,” he said. “It’s finding ways to serve. We were involved in picking up trash after the Lumberjack Days parade. We just want to find different ways to serve the community. … The idea behind the corn maze and fall festival is to find some free family events that are open to the community.”

While there’s an emphasis on families, Garvey the events are open to people of all ages, and groups of friends are welcome.

In addition to the corn maze, there’s a corn cob cannon to shoot at targets, tractor wagon rids and adult-size pedal carts available.

The weekend of the church’s fall festival, there’s even more going on, including food trucks, live music, face painting, games and more.

“It’s really just this big, spread-out festival,” Garvey said.

The corn maze is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays Sept. 16 through Oct. 7. The fall festival is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Admission is free for both activities.

Rockpoint Church is at 5825 Kelvin Ave. N., Lake Elmo.

Info: rockpoint.church

