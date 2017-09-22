City – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF VACANCIES ON THE STILLWATER DOWNTOWN PARKING, HUMAN RIGHTS AND JOINT CABLE COMMISSIONS

This official notice is given by publication, pursuant to 15.09 of the Stillwater City Code. Anyone interested in any of the Commission appointments is encouraged to request an application from City Hall (651-430-8800) or our website www.ci.stillwater.mn.us and return it to City of Stillwater, 216 Fourth Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082. Each Commission reviews their applications and interviews applicants before sending their recommendations to the City Council. Application deadline is 4:30 p.m., October 23, 2017.

By order of the City Clerk of the City of Stillwater this 20th day of September, 2017.

CITY OF STILLWATER

/s/ Diane F. Ward,

City Clerk

Date: September 20, 2017

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 22, 2017

