City – CITY OF LAKELAND

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF ASSEMBLY

OF THE PERSONNEL COMMITTEE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that members of the Personnel Committee for the City of Lakeland, Washington County, Minnesota will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at the City Hall located at 690 Quinnell Avenue North in Lakeland.

The purpose of the Personnel Committee meeting is to discuss the following agenda items:

1. Deputy Clerk Position

2. Zoning & Planning services

There may be a possible quorum of the Lakeland City Council.

Dated this 18th day of September, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Jennifer Hutchins Farrell

City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 22, 2017

735125