Boys soccer: Ponies reel off three consecutive shutouts

FOREST LAKE — Kyle Ammerman and Spencer Scott each supplied two goals to help pace Stillwater to a 6-0 Suburban East Conference boys’ soccer victory at Forest Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

It was the fifth straight win for the top-ranked Ponies (4-0-0 SEC, 10-0-1) since playing Marquette University High School to a 2-all tie on Sept. 8. Stillwater has not lost in its past 20 conference games and extended its overall unbeaten streak to 33 dating back to the end of the 2015 season.

The victory over the Rangers also marked Stillwater’s third straight shutout and sixth overall this season.

Stillwater had an apparent goal disallowed in the 10th minute, but then scored three times during a four-minute stretch later in the first half. Logan Huber scored on an assist by Spencer Scott in the 30th minute and Max Timmons followed with another tally two minutes later with an assist from Max Stauffer.

Then in the 34th minute, Scott connected on a penalty kick that was earned by Ammerman to build a three-goal advantage going into the intermission.

“We had to be patient early on, but it clicked,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “We were getting opportunities, but not as good as the second half. We had to work hard and Forest Lake played really well. We had some really good opportunities, but their keeper made a couple of saves and we missed a couple. Then we got the second and it came so soon after and after the penalty kick that was the end of it for them. It was three goals in five minutes after they were trying to get into halftime zero-zero. It took the wind out of it for them.”

Scott scored his second goal in the 52nd minute on an assist from Stauffer and Ammerman struck again midway through the half for a 5-0 lead.

“Those two goals by Spencer and Kyle were fantastic team goals,” Smothers said.

Freshman Carson Arco also scored his first varsity goal in the 68th minute with an assist from sophomore Joseph Young.

“We got significant playing time from some players who have been sitting previously,” said Smothers, who also received strong efforts from sophomore Ethan Kilmer and junior Hunter Stormoen.

Goalkeeper Fred LeClair made two saves to record the shutout in goal for Stillwater.

“We played good defense in front of Freddie and we got a nice win,” Smothers said.

Stillwater 3 3 — 6

Forest Lake 0 0 — 0

Stillwater 1, Minneapolis Southwest 0

At Minneapolis, Nick Smetana scored on a corner kick in the 25th minute and that was all that was required for the Ponies to earn a 1-0 nonconference victory at Minneapolis Southwest on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Logan Huber was stationed on the near post and he played a low corner kick to the inside where Smetana found an open net to deposit the game-winner.

“The boys had worked on that in practice and it just worked,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said.

The Lakers (4-4-1) was unable to create many scoring chances and Stillwater goalkeeper Fred LeClair finished with two saves.

“They like to work the ball through the midfield and we defended a little deeper than we’re accustomed to, but we only conceded three shots,” Smothers said. “We were pretty confident in our game play. We would transition quickly and hit them on counters and we had 8 to 10 really good scoring chances.”

Stillwater 1 0 — 1

Minneapolis Southwest 0 0 — 0

Stillwater 2, Roseville 0

At Roseville, the Ponies handed Roseville its first conference setback of the season with a 2-0 triumph on Thursday, Sept. 14. Roseville’s loss leaves Stillwater and East Ridge (3-0, 6-2) as the only teams without a loss in conference play.

“Roseville was a good opponent and that was a good conference win for us,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “I would suspect Roseville will be a state tournament team and they have a great goalkeeper.”

Senior Cody Barrett did his part in goal for the Raiders, but Stillwater picked up its play after an indifferent start.

Max Stauffer broke through for the Ponies midway through the first half after scoring on a corner kick from Kyle Ammerman.

“We finished the half out pretty comfortably,” Smothers said. “Roseville had one good look on a throw-in that we didn’t mark well, but that was about it.

“Roseville is very strong in the middle of the field and they worked on their possession game quite a bit. We decided we weren’t going to chase and let Roseville complete passes and picked up the passing into the attacking third. Early on it was a struggle to get used to, but halfway through the first half we pushed forward and got more and better opportunities on Roseville’s side of the field.”

Nick Smetana scored seven minutes into the second half after finishing a crossing pass from Jorge Malon.

Stillwater continued playing well in the second half, even while short-handed after Stauffer received a red card for colliding with the goalkeeper with 15 minutes remaining.

“The second half we really took control of the game, even down a man,” Smothers said. “That third goal would have been ideal, but we were never able to convert it.”

Stillwater 1 1 — 2

Roseville 0 0 — 0