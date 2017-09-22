10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls swimming and diving — Sirens delay the start, but the Stillwater girls’ swimming and diving team is unfazed while setting three conference and three pool records in a 99.5-89.5 victory over Woodbury at SJHS. Delivering record performances for the Ponies are Kaela Anderson (200 free) and the 200 (Hannah Bowen, Monica Radecke, Maddie Frist and Anderson) and 400 (Frost, Anderson, Radecke and Jordan Bowen) freestyle relay teams.

Volleyball — Kayla Zeno delivers five kills and 13 digs while serving 20 for 21 with five aces to help lift the Stillwater volleyball team to a 3-0 victory over Mounds View in its Suburban East Conference opener. It was the eighth straight win for the Ponies, who improve to 10-1 on the season.

Football — The Stillwater football team commits six turnovers and musters just 121 yards of offense, including 15 yards on 23 rushing attempts, in a 20-9 Suburban East Conference loss to Park at SAHS. Brian Arnfelt blocks a punt for a safety and Aaron Anderson scores on a 1-yard run to provide the scoring for the Ponies (1-2 SEC, 1-2).